Eleven Holstein herds recently were recognized as 2019 Herds of Excellence by Holstein Association USA. Nine of those herds are from Wisconsin.
The honor has been presented since 2008. The association honors Registered Holstein breeders who have developed herds excelling in both milk production and conformation. The award is divided into three herd-size divisions based on the number of cows included in the herds’ milk-production averages.
- 10 to 99 cows
- 100 to 499 cows
- more than 500 cows
To be eligible for the recognition a herd must have classified within the last year, and have an age-adjusted average classification score of 83 points or more. At least 70 percent of the herd must be homebred. And the herd must be enrolled in the association's TriStar production-records program. Qualifying herds also must meet production criteria:
- 10 to 99 cows – 25 percent better than breed average metabolizable energy for milk, fat and protein
- 100 to 499 cows – 20 percent better than breed average metabolizable energy for milk, fat and protein
- more than 500 cows – 15 percent better breed average metabolizable energy for milk, fat and protein
The 2019 Herd of Excellence honorees are listed.
Small-herd-size division
B-Long Holsteins – Bruce, Brenda and Bret Long, New London, Wisconsin
100 percent homebred; age-adjusted average classification score – 87.7 points
Metabolizable-energy production averages – 36,330 milk, 1,407 fat, 1,136 protein
Doorco Holsteins – Dan and Julie Vandertie, Brussels, Wisconsin
100 percent homebred; age-adjusted average classification score – 88.8 points
Metabolizable-energy production averages – 34,525 milk 1,377 fat, 1,055 protein
Ever-Green-View Holsteins, LLC – The Kestell Family, Waldo, Wisconsin
96.8 percent homebred; age-adjusted average classification score – 88.2 points
Metabolizable-energy production averages – 38,924 milk, 1,516 fat, 1,175 protein
Hill-Ton Holsteins – The Hamilton Family, Cuba City, Wisconsin
95.8 percent homebred; age-adjusted average classification score – 87.0 points
Metabolizable-energy production averages – 36,229 milk, 1,361 fat, 1,101 protein
Hilrose Holsteins – Joseph Brantmeier, Sherwood, Wisconsin
100 percent homebred; age-adjusted average classification score – 89.3 points
Metabolizable-energy production averages – 35,186 milk, 1,349 fat, 1,062 protein
Spruce-Hill Holsteins – Mike and Margaret Raleigh, Elmwood, Wisconsin
75 percent homebred; age-adjusted average classification score – 84.5 points
Metabolizable-energy production averages – 34,544 milk, 1,379 fat, 1,092 protein
Medium-herd-size division
Koepke Farms Inc. – The Koepke Family, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
100 percent homebred; age-adjusted average classification score – 84.4 points
Metabolizable-energy production averages – 34,021 milk, 1,391 fat, 1,012 protein
Koester Dairy Inc. – The Koester Family, Dakota, Illinois
97.2 percent homebred; age-adjusted average classification score – 85.1 points
Metabolizable-energy production averages – 33,634 milk, 1,358 fat, 1,056 protein
Large-herd-size division
Bomaz Inc. – The Zwald Family, Hammond, Wisconsin
98.7 percent homebred; age-adjusted average classification score – 85.1 points
Metabolizable-energy production averages – 31,870 milk, 1,310 fat, 1,026 protein
Dinomi Holsteins – The Migliazzo Family, Atwater, California
97.8 percent homebred; age-adjusted average classification score – 83.2 points
Metabolizable-energy production averages – 32,194 milk, 1,221 fat, 1,031 protein
Siemers Holstein Farms Inc. – The Siemers Family, Newton, Wisconsin
98.3 percent homebred; age-adjusted average classification score – 85.1 points
Metabolizable-energy production averages – 36,888 milk, 1,508 fat, 1,098 protein
Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.