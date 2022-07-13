Home-grown meat attracts buyers

ASHLAND, Wis. – Ever notice how some people seem to be just going through the motions? They do just enough to survive. For them time drags; they waste days as time slips through their fingers. But every now and then we meet someone who wrings the most out of every second. They exude energy; an aura of infectious enthusiasm surrounds them. The love they have for their life’s work shows in all they produce. Time spent with them is enjoyable and fleeting.
Wisconsin Highway 118 is short and straight. It connects Bayfield and Ashland counties. A narrow gravel dead-end road runs to the south; the gravel slows traffic and lessens road noise. A farm on the left looks orderly and active. A sign on an outbuilding tells of farm that butchers meats. Barking and baaing come from a pasture where a guardian dog is minding a large flock of sheep and lambs.
Renee Bolz, the full-time farmer at Pinestick Acres, has a strongly held belief.
“With farming you really have to put your mark on something,” she said.
As one walks with her through barnyard and pasture it’s - easy to see what mark she’s putting on the farm she runs with her family.
“I grew up on a dairy farm in Dallas, Wisconsin, and worked on it until I went to college,” she said. “We had 50 to 60 head milking and we raised our own young stock. I left agriculture because I really did not think I wanted to be in it. My husband grew up in Phillips, Wisconsin. As a kid he made hay with the neighbors, but he did not grow up on a farm. In 2015 my husband, Chris, and I started raising beef cattle in our backyard. That expanded into much, much more.
“We own 40 acres and rent other acreage for hay. We have four beef cattle. When we butcher two we buy two more. We raise Dorper sheep; we have 62 breeding ewes, five rams and about 80 lambs. We have 125 chickens right now in four (chicken) tractors. We have another batch in a brooder in our barn. We’ll butcher the ones in the tractors this weekend, then the ones in the brooder will go into the tractors.”
Walking through lush green pastures one sees sleek healthy lambs. Chicken tractors contain birds filling their bellies with green grass and bugs. In the distance some cattle low contentedly in their green pasture.
“We haven’t expanded to online marketing yet,” Bolz said. “I direct-market through farm markets in Ashland and Washburn. We are raising our lamb crop to butcher and sell in fall. Right now we are selling eggs, whole frozen chickens and vegetables from our greenhouses and gardens. We have lettuce, kale, spinach, chard, onions and pretty soon strawberries.
“I sell baked goods as well. We offer garlic and plain naan bread, different flavors of hand pies, almond bars that are very popular and some other delicious treats. I do the baking myself. The garlic in the garlic naan bread is from our harvest last year. We minced and saved it. I bake eight to 10 hours each week.
“It’s really nice to rotational-graze our animals. The sheep love the dark-green grass from where the chicken tractors have been. I’d like to add a large number of laying hens that would follow the cattle. That’s the next thing.
“We moved here in 2017. The house was nearly new, but the farm needed a lot of work. To see it come to where it is now … We talk about going on vacation, but we look around and then say, “Why would we ever go away on a vacation? This is the best place we could ever be!’
“I really want to popularize lamb. I wish people could understand how good it is. It’s not a scary thing to cook. You just have to learn how you like it – pressure-cooked leg of lamb, or smoked or grilled. Maybe you debone it, slice it and make it with an au juice dip. There are so many ways to make it. We need to get people to the point where they will try it and buy it. We are planning a lamb event here in the future – maybe roast a couple of lambs on a spit. Lamb has a mild and flavorful taste. You can do anything with lamb.
“I’m proud of this lamb crop. It has taken years to get to this point. When this crop of lambs were born I looked at them and said, ‘This is why we do this. The gardens are extra; they are not my passion. Growing meat is the thing I love. I love lamb. I love watching them grow, watching the muscle structure develop. You look at them and see where the good cuts of meat develop. Same with the cattle.”
Pinestick Acres markets vegetables and value-added products like baked goods and jams. Lambs and chickens can be bought whole. More meat cuts are coming soon to the on-farm store.
A farmer who has passion for her work is making her mark by raising and marketing lamb around Chequamegon Bay in far-northern Wisconsin. With help from her husband, Chris, and son Lucas, Renee Bolz is marketing food that has been raised and prepared with love and gusto. And folks around Chequamegon Bay are appreciating her life’s work.
Pinestick Acres produce is available at the Washburn and Ashland farm markets and at the store on the farm at 63700 Vranes Road, Ashland. Farm pick-up hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Call 715-965-0944 for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.