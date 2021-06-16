Hot summer, hot meat both forecast

Summer 2021 will be remembered for many things. It’s the summer when we as a society collectively emerged from lockdowns, the summer of the Brood X cicada invasion – at least in the eastern United States and the summer where red-meat markets took off.
Okay maybe only people who live and breathe the animal-protein complex will remember that last fact in 10 years, but inflated meat prices are certainly raising eyebrows in grocery stores and restaurants as well as around family dinner tables. The biggest culprit is robust beef and pork demand, which is pushing wholesale beef and pork prices to historic levels. Couple that with a recent cyberattack targeting one of the largest meat processors in the United States and we have quite a bit to delve into.
Beef -- The exceedingly healthy beef-market demand in 2021 has not quite trickled down the supply chain to the producer. Fed-cattle markets have been fairly lackluster, while healthy domestic and export demand have driven the boxed-beef cutout to record levels. Packing plants have been hampered by an increasing labor-shortage problem that has made it difficult to run plants that are already operating at what can only be described as difficult levels.
But that’s not a new issue that was created just by government stimulus during the pandemic; the difficulty of securing labor at packing plants has been an issue for years now. At the end of the day working in a packing plant is an incredibly difficult job that requires a specialized set of skills – two factors that will continue to place labor pressures on those employers even as they increase wages to attract workers.
Figure 1 shows that in spite of the labor issues, total cattle slaughter has largely recovered from COVID-19 slowdowns and shutdowns. Except for a winter weather hiccup, slaughter mostly remained at more than 2020 and 2019. The figure also shows that dressed weights are not declining to the level they usually would at this time of the year – an indicator of the backlog of cattle in the supply chain. That’s likely a sign of cattle backing up in the system because we have more market-ready cattle than current slaughter capacity available.
Perhaps a bigger story for cattle markets than the supply side is beef demand. So far 2021 has been a story of increasing beef prices supported by extremely healthy demand for beef. There are a variety of factors contributing to this, ranging from government stimulus to economies reopening. Grocery stores, food service and exporters are all competing for product. It certainly is true that the recession has been quite different than past recessions in that most analysts including myself were expecting a difficult second half of 2020 for beef demand, due to recessionary pressures.
I’m happy to be proven wrong and report that we did not fully account for the ways in which this recession was different.
- Many consumers remained employed while their spending decreased due to lockdowns.
- Government stimulus checks supported the spending of those who did face employment difficulties.
- Much of the country is moving to reopening, which has prompted many food-service establishments and restaurants to rush into the market to secure supplies for the pent-up demand that most are expecting.
- A potential wildcard is consumer preferences, meaning consumers may have become much more comfortable with preparing a variety of cuts of meat without access to restaurants – and we may see that preference lead to increased purchases. Simply put, due to changes in consumer preferences we may even be in the early stages of witnessing a shift outward in the demand curve for red meat.
Figure 2 shows the historic non-COVID-19 climb of the beef cutout as well as a comparison of beef disappearance per capita and the cutout. A simple way to interpret the scatterplot is that we experience a stronger beef market as we move upward and to the right on the graph. That means we are both consuming more beef per person and paying more for that beef. That particular graph is only looking at January-March averages of each variable for each year, but we seem to have had both inflated consumption and inflated prices in first-quarter 2021, along with 2020. If we were to look at April-June cutout levels to date – we don’t have disappearance data just yet – we can clearly see that regardless of where that disappearance number falls, we’re on a completely new level when comparing to first-quarter data. As we move throughout most of the summer, we can largely expect elevated prices to continue.
Pork
Similar to beef markets, demand for pork has been exceedingly healthy. The pork cutout has been steadily marching to historic records and is now at levels not seen since the supply crunch of 2014 that was caused by Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus.
Many of the same reasons for the increase in beef demand apply to pork.
- food-service sector restocking
- economies reopening
- increased levels of consumer savings and government support
Inflated beef prices can be supportive of pork prices, particularly in terms of retail demand. Pork has also experienced favorable exposure to export demand. But that goes back some time and has less to do with COVID-19 and more to do with Southeast Asia’s protein deficit.
In addition to showing historic pork-cutout levels, Figure 3 also shows the shift in the contribution to the cutout value by each of the primals for January-June. The story there mostly centers around a recovery in pork bellies and the share attributed to the loin primal. The share of the overall pork cutout that comes from bellies has increased from 19 percent in 2020 to 26 percent in 2021. After a two- to three-week gully in late April-early May, pork bellies are largely back to their more-robust levels. Granted the time-period comparison also includes the COVID-19-induced disruptions that resulted in a collapse in the belly market for the first half of April 2020. That shift in value toward the belly has largely come at the expense of the loin. Regardless of the share that each contributes to the cutout, levels have increased for all major cuts throughout first-half 2021.
Cyberattack leads to worries
Anyone who glanced at a screen this past week is probably aware of the fact that JBS, the largest beef packer and second-largest pork packer in the United States, experienced a greatly publicized hack. An immediate concern for most of the country was what the impact of the event would be on our supply of animal protein. News stories warning of an imminent meat shortage began to appear. Some worried about potential panic-buying similar to the recent run on gas stations. But the company reportedly paid the hackers more than $10 million in ransom, and the impact to the slaughter plants was mostly short-lived. Figure 4 shows the national slaughter estimates for the week before, the week of and the week following the hack – for the days with data available. It’s important to note that those numbers are estimates; soon the U.S. Department of Agriculture will have officially reported slaughter data.
Monday following the hack was a holiday, which makes doing any weekly comparisons unhelpful. We will need to examine the daily slaughter estimates to have a better idea of the impacts of the hack.
The Tuesday following the hack, total U.S. slaughter estimates were showing a 22 percent decline when compared to the previous week. Industry estimates place JBS market share of U.S. slaughter capacity at 23 percent, which could imply that the hack did indeed take out all JBS cattle-slaughter plants.
Wednesday the company indicated it was working toward going back online and that many – not all – of its plants were going to be operating at some capacity. That’s supported by the national slaughter estimates; slaughter levels increased that Wednesday, though coming in at 13 percent less than the previous week.
Slaughter largely returned to normal Thursday, with a 1 percent decline from the previous week
Slaughter had a 2 percent increase Friday.
The national slaughter numbers dramatically increased Saturday, more than just JBS could match. That was likely a response by packers to both the holiday as well as decreases in levels from the computer-system hack.
I suspect when we look back at that hack, we will see it as a short detour on the road to exceptional red-meat demand throughout the summer.
Summary
The big takeaway from this Market Intel article is that beef and pork markets are hot this summer. When we saw the beef and pork cutouts spike in 2020 as a result of COVID-19, many assumed it would be a long time before we saw beef and pork prices at those levels again. Fast forward just 12 months and we are seeing historic levels for both the beef and pork cutouts. Except this time it’s without the pandemic-induced decline in slaughter numbers. Normally I might be concerned about the impact that a surging cutout price has on consumer willingness to pay for the product. But the saving grace is prices for all proteins seem to be increasing, which may prevent one protein from gaining substantially at the expense of another. However it’s certainly worth asking if those prices are sustainable for the industry.
Michael Nepveux is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.