'Houdinis' at it again

It’s spring time and there’s a new generation of goat kids coming forth in the barn. It’s always so neat to watch those babes taking their first steps and hear the faint call to Mom. Newborns are endearing. In their first week those soft coats and willingness to snuggle cause chore time to be lengthened a bit every time. At that time they’re not wobbling around any longer, but they’re still really adorable.
Then comes week two. They’ve slept off the birth process and learned how to nurse effectively. Those little ones begin to explore their environment a bit more, learning how to play; they’re so cute.
By week three the Houdini syndrome kicks in. Any and every hole big enough to crawl through they find. Under or through gates are favorites, but a hole in a manger will work just as well. Freedom is just on the other side of the gate! Though it’s difficult to corral those wayward young-uns the times they escape their confinement, the one caveat is they never go far from Mom. So if I can keep Mom in the pen, the kids don’t wander too far away while they play.
It’s always more fun if there’s a group racing down the alleyway like a herd of elephants, jumping on and off things along the way. About that time baby goats are famous for running full tilt at a wall, only to turn at the last moment and jump off the wall with all four feet. I think that’s why the German term springbock applies; my translation is the goats have springs on their feet.
The most stressful time to deal with Houdinis is during chores. Escapees greatly relish running all around the place – up on mangers, into the hay storage, under and in front of the milking stands while the milking does are out to be milked and fed, dancing on top of the 55-gallon barrels and even attempting to exit the building if the entry door isn’t securely latched. They also relish sneaking up on a person to chew on clothing, untie shoes or jump on the backs of legs. And it’s their opportunity to steal milk from does that aren’t their mothers – because those does can’t walk away from their sneak attack while tied up; they can only kick. Before long those young-uns will go right down the row of does and drain each one before I ever start milking them.
A few years ago I brainstormed a way to keep those wayward kiddos under control during chores. Each fugitive receives a necklace created from a feed-bag tie. Initially that was to more-easily snag an escapee as it ran past, but later it facilitated a greater end. At the beginning of chores each one is tied to a post or a manger or a feed cart – anything to keep them restricted to one location until chores are completed. A half-hitched baler twine strung through their necklace is secured to the immoveable object. It’s a quick release when it’s time for them to go back in their pen, but keeps them out of my hair while I do chores. Eventually they receive a pan of grain to eat during chores to divert their attention. As long as there is grain in the pan they are fairly entertained.
At the end of chores the kids are released at the same time as their moms to hopefully tagalong back to their pens. That hasn’t always worked in the past, but now they have necklaces to snag as they run past in the opposite direction; they learn to lead fairly quickly that way. Handling them each time we do chores also helps tame them a bit, something that doesn’t always happen with kids raised on their dams.
Sometimes we need to plug holes in the pens, which means bringing in more makeshift gates or occasionally pieces of plywood to engineer into closed doors. Now they no longer have the freedom to tear around like hellions, frisking here, there and everywhere. Now we are much happier attending to the needs of the herd without their interference. Though it was fun to watch them in the beginning, the risk of our sanity is too great a price to pay to give those kids free reign for the long haul.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.