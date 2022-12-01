Hub aims to expand dairy

RIVER FALLS, Wis. – Dairy is big business in Wisconsin. The state has exported $462 million worth of dairy products so far in 2022. That’s according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s “2022 Export Highlights – Year to Date Quarter Three” report.
But Wisconsin’s dairy industry can’t rest on its laurels. That was one of the messages shared in a panel discussion Nov. 16 held by the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub.
Moderated by John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the panel featured Paul Bauer, CEO and general manager of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery of Ellsworth, Wisconsin; and Ken Heiman, general manager of Nasonville Dairy of Marshfield, Wisconsin; and Wis. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-10, New Richmond.
The UW-Dairy Innovation Hub’s research and development focus can help Wisconsin retain and expand upon its dairy-business stature. The state of Wisconsin invests $7.8 million per year in the hub. Through research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls, the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub’s mission is to keep Wisconsin’s dairy industry at the global forefront in producing nutritional dairy foods in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.
The UW-Dairy Innovation Hub has four priority goals.
• steward land and water resources
• grow farm business and communities
• ensure animal health and welfare
• enrich human health and nutrition
Bauer said one of the goals for Ellsworth Creamery is to produce the most value from milk.
People are also reading…
He said, “We need more research. We need to pivot to provide products that customers want, not what we’re accustomed to making. We need to understand that not all consumers in other countries like bacon or Colby cheese, for example.”
Ellsworth Creamery exports dry whey to countries such as China. More recently it began exporting freeze-dried curds that require no refrigeration. That’s a plus given many countries don’t have adequate refrigeration, he said.
“We work hard to make sure our margins are doubled by meeting customer expectations,” he said.
Heiman said there are many changes in the dairy industry, including different types of products being exported to other parts of world.
“We look to UW-River Falls to help us adjust to the changes,” he said.
The UW-Center for Dairy Research helps companies with product development and contract research but it has a backlog, he said. The UW-Dairy Innovation Hub can also help expand markets by developing new products.
Grace Lewis, an assistant professor at UW-River Falls, is working on finding value-added products for milk proteins. Through funding from the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub she was hired to specialize in dairy processing. One of her research projects involves using casein proteins as an encapsulation compound that could be used in the food or pharmaceutical industries. Casein is well-digested and can help protect food compounds, medicines or vitamins from damaging heat and light.
In the past year the three campuses involved with the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub have hired a total of 15 new faculty members, with more planned for the future. And more than 400 students are engaged in UW-Dairy Innovation Hub research and infrastructure, according to the 2022 Annual Report.
“The hub presents an opportunity to rejuvenate some of the decimation in university departments,” Umhoefer said. “And it’s infused dairy research with a new generation. Hopefully the hub will inspire more students.”
Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu and ellsworthcheese.com and nasonvilledairy.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.