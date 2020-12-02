Research is often taken for granted but it’s critical to the decisions farmers make, says Katie Roth, who farms with her husband, T.J. Roth, and their business partners John and LuAnn Shea at Banner Ridge Farms near Platteville, Wisconsin. That’s why support of the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub is important.
She spoke during the hub’s inaugural Dairy Summit along with Mitch Breunig of Mystic Valley Dairy near Sauk City, Wisconsin, and Amy Penterman of Double Dutch Dairy near Thorp, Wisconsin.
The hub is funded by the state of Wisconsin for research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls. The Dairy Summit included research updates in the hub’s four priority areas.
- Ensure animal health and welfare.
- Steward land and water resources.
- Enrich human health and nutrition.
- Grow farm businesses and community.
Breunig is a founder of the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub and serves as chairman of its advisory council. He recalls the work required to obtain funding needed for the research endeavor.
“We wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer,” he said. “The people we were trying to work with and for told us to come up with a plan that would make bold discoveries. So we went to work. We talked, worked and got a lot of people involved. That was one of the big things – getting a lot of input from a lot of different people. We developed a plan that people couldn’t say no to.”
Shelly Mayer moderated the Dairy Summit farmer panel. In addition to serving as executive director of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, she owns and operates Mayer Farms near Slinger, Wisconsin. Dairy research is one of PDPW’s priorities. Achieving funding for the hub is the best example of persevering, she said.
The request for hub investment came from grass-roots dairy farmers. Multi-disciplinary research projects that are awarded funding through the hub will have far-reaching ripple effects such as potential improvements in human health, Mayer said. She asked the panelists what type of research they would like to see.
“Manure is one of the costliest things we deal with,” Penterman said.
Penterman and her family milk 850 cows and farm 1,200 acres. She would like to see research that could discover better ways to reduce odor and manage manure more economically, she said. She also would like to see development of a biodegradable plastic that could be derived from a milk-, cheese-, corn- or soybean-derived product.
Breunig milks 430 cows and farms 1,000 acres. He agreed that research concerning manure management is important. Large-scale farms can use anaerobic digesters and manure separators to address the issue, but there also needs to be solutions for small-scale farms, he said. He cited as an example the development of CowPots, which are made from composted cow manure and are used as transplanting pots. They can be used for commercial and home gardeners.
“I think there are a lot of opportunities for those kinds of innovations,” he said.
He’d also be interested in research regarding how milk-pumping systems could be designed to more gently handle milk. That way the integrity of butterfat and protein components would be protected. That would benefit both farmers and cheesemakers, he said.
He also would like to see more research into cover crops and water-use efficiency that may be gained from them, he said. The development of forages that could be harvested at different times during the year also is among his research interests.
Roth is responsible for herd health and cow management at Banner Ridge Farms, which milks 500 cows. Chiropractic care for cows is a new field of study. Research in the area would fit with the hub’s animal-health and welfare-priority area, she said. She would also like to see research for affordable detection of hypocalcemia in cows.
Studies that explore dairy’s relationship to overall human health is of interest to Mayer. Dairy has pioneered technologies in the past. In vitro fertilization incorporated on farms, for example, has made a difference in human life, she said.
“If we see those kinds of advances in the future, we could create a ripple effect,” she said.
Mayer asked the panelists what they wanted researchers affiliated with the hub to know and think about as they conduct studies.
“Farmers must be profitable,” Breunig said. “We’re always looking for new things that will help us take better care of our cows and the environment, and also our business.”
About 20 percent of the country’s cows live within a three-hour drive of the hub’s three UW campuses.
“Every one of the farms (in the radius) is a research opportunity; a lot of farmers want to collaborate,” he said.
Breunig’s farm has collaborated with university researchers for many years. Early work into the Double Ovsynch protocol was conducted at Mystic Valley Dairy. Breunig also collaborated with Dr. Nigel Cook, a veterinarian and professor in the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine, regarding stall-design research. And he collaborated with Heather White on research in the development of a ketosis monitor. White is an associate professor of dairy science at UW-Madison and is now also faculty director of the Dairy Innovation Hub.
"Many farmers look for opportunities to help do research to improve our farms,” Breunig said. “If something’s working on our farm, we can share that with others.”
And of the Dairy Innovation Hub research effort he said, “The questions we ask today will help provide solutions 20 years from now.”
The Dairy Summit was held online Nov. 18. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu/dairy-summit for more information.