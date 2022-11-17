Humane Handling Institute launched

A Humane Handling Institute is launched at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. From left are Steve Van Lannen, president and chief operating officer of American Foods Group; Maria Gallo, chancellor of the UW-River Falls; Kurt Vogel, livestock welfare and behavior associate professor, UW-River Falls; Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; Dean Olson, interim dean of the UW-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; and Steve Kelm, chairman of the UW-River Falls Animal and Food Science Department.