Humane Handling Institute launched

Formation of a Humane Handling Institute recently was unveiled at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The institute will provide hands-on training for current meat-industry workers in humane pre-slaughter handling, transport, stunning and equipment maintenance.
The project is funded by Wisconsin’s Meat Talent Development Program. It’s a $5 million program that has been developed to strengthen the state’s meat-processing supply chain and workforce.
Kurt Vogel, an associate professor of animal science and director of the Humane Handling Institute at UW-River Falls, said, “Since 2014 the UW-River Falls Animal Welfare Lab has tracked humane-handling enforcement actions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. It has consistently identified pre-slaughter stunning as a critical area of need for additional training and development. Effective stunning is important for animal and worker welfare and there are additional downstream benefits to efficiency of production and meat-product quality that add support to a well-justified cause.”
People are also reading…
The program consists of a series of 2.5-day-long workshops. Interested participants may select workshops that meet their needs. Or they may complete the series of workshops and an additional project for comprehensive certification.
Trainees who complete the series and project will receive a certificate in humane handling and stunning and limited rights to use the program logo in marketing and promotional materials.
Tuition reimbursement will be offered to 120 trainees from small slaughter establishments across the state for two workshops that address critical regulatory challenges for those plants. Any current or aspiring staff may enroll in any of the five workshops.
Visit uwrf.edu – and search for "Humane Handling Institute" and datcp.wi.gov – and search for "meat and livestock development" for more information.