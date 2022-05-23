 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
If broadcast-seeding, consider insurance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding agricultural producers of the option to request an Unrated Practice or Type written agreement through their insurance companies, to insure broadcast-seeded crops when the policy prohibits the practice or is unavailable for the crop in the county. The broadcast practice may be suitable when producers are delayed from planting timely because of cold and wet weather during the planting period.

“We have received many questions this spring from insurance companies asking on behalf of their insured producers about broadcast seeding due to the poor planting conditions, especially in northwestern Minnesota,” said Pamela Stahlke, director of the USDA’s Risk Management Agency at the St. Paul Regional Office. “We’re continuing to monitor the progress of the delayed planting and replants due to cold temperatures, overland flooding and heavy storms throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Iowa during this spring planting season. If you’re looking at non-conventional planting options, please contact your crop insurance agent.”

If the requirements of a written agreement request are met, broadcast seeding may be made insurable under the non-conventional practice.

That’s a crop that’s planted in a two-step operation.

• The seed is first broadcast by any method onto the surface of a seedbed, which has been properly prepared for the planting method and production practice.

• The seed is subsequently incorporated into the soil at the proper depth in a timely manner.

Non-conventional-planted soybeans are currently insurable without a written agreement in 21 southwestern Minnesota counties and 31 northwestern Iowa counties.

The deadline is July 15 to request a Type or TP written agreement for crops with a Nov. 30 Contract Change Date. However if a written agreement is requested after the crop is planted, a favorable crop-inspection appraisal will be required before insurance attaches.

Learn more about prevented planting and replanting. For assistance with a crop-insurance claim, producers should contact a crop-insurance agent. A list of crop-insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the "RMA Agent Locator;" visit www.rma.usda.gov/informationtools/agentlocator to view the locator.

Visit usda.gov or call 651-290-3304 for more information.

The business news you need

