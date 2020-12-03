OPINION "The Food System: Concentration and Its Impacts” is a newly published special report to the Family Farm Action Alliance. The report provides data on agricultural-market shares in the United States. It shows concentration in the food-supply chain as well as proposals for decentralizing the agri-food system. Highlights are featured.
• In the United States four companies control 80 percent of soybean processing, 73 percent of beef processing and 67 percent of pork processing.
• Globally four companies control 65 percent of agrichemicals, 58 percent of animal pharmaceuticals and 50 percent of seeds.
• The sales midpoint for livestock has increased between 1987 and 2017. For hogs the midpoint has increased from 1,200 to 51,300. Dairy-herd size has increased from 80 cows to 1,300 cows.
• New processes of integration are occurring. In the United States large pork producers own processors and grain elevators. Retailers such as Walmart and Costco are using backward integration in dairy, beef and chicken. Kroger uses backward integration in dairy and is supplying competing retailers.
• In a consolidated system, farmers, workers and the environment are interconnected. That means when problems hit one part, they quickly engulf others. In meatpacking, for example, COVID-19 affected workers. Farmers may have euthanized between 300,000 hogs and 800,000 hogs, and 2 million chickens.
• Agri-food consolidation reduces farmer autonomy and redistributes costs and benefits across the food chain, squeezing farmer incomes. In 2018 farmers whose primary occupation was farming but with sales of less than $350,000 had a median net income of -$1,524.
The new report was released by Family Farm Action Alliance in partnership with Open Markets Institute. It was co-authored by Mary Hendrickson of the University of Missouri, Philip Howard of Michigan State University, Emily Miller of the Family Farm Action Alliance, and Douglas Constance of Sam Houston State University.
Visit farmactionalliance.org -- search for "concentration report" -- and openmarketsinstitute.org for more information.