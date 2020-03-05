STRATFORD, Wis. – The somatic-cell count at Maple Ridge Dairy near Stratford has declined from 110,000 to less than in 80,000 during the past few years. That reflects the farm team’s work on continually improving cow health and milk quality.
The team recently was recognized at the National Mastitis Council’s National Dairy Quality Awards program. Maple Ridge Dairy – owned by Brian Forrest along with Ken and Phil Hein of Stratford – earned platinum recognition.
Forrest attributes the dramatic reduction in somatic-cell count to three main factors.
- more thorough and consistent milking preparation with the use of mechanical teat scrubbers
- more frequent maintenance of sand bedding in the rear one-third of stalls
- using cow-health records for breeding selection, not just solely for production improvement
But probably the most important factors are a commitment to improvement and a culture of communication, said Kyle Westaby, an account manager in north-central Wisconsin for Genex.
“Maple Ridge constantly strives to improve all areas of their operation,” he said. “Team members have an open line of communication so they’re on the same page.”
Forrest said, “We have weekly meetings with an agenda. We keep scoreboards on almost everything and set goals. Milkers, for example, have goals for reducing somatic-cell count. I’m very proud of our farm’s culture.”
The Maple Ridge team is comprised of the owners and 32 employees. The farm houses 1,900 head of cattle, which include 1,620 milk cows. The rolling-herd average is 30,000 pounds with 4.3 percent butterfat and 3.2 percent protein. Cows are milked three times daily.
“The third milking is definitely justified for cow comfort, health and better utilization of fixed assets,” Forrest said.
The farm focuses on cow comfort from every aspect, said Jami Schultze, herd manager at Maple Ridge.
Maple Ridge has two milking parlors. One is a double-16 parallel parlor. Built in 1998, it was updated in 2018 with a vertical lift. The second parlor features a double-12 system. Built in 1999, it was updated in 2017 with a vertical lift.
“We don’t have a lot of fancy buildings or machines,” Schultze said. “We just focus on doing everything as well as possible every day. Our cows are handled as groups. We can still achieve our goals in 20-year-old barns.”
Stall maintenance and sand bedding are two of many keys to overall success in milk quality. Mike Martin, a herd manager at Maple Ridge, regularly communicates with a contractor who provides sand for bedding. It’s a frac sand with reduced levels of moisture and clay. The herd team replaces sand twice per week and grooms it six days per week.
Calm cattle handling also is important. Forrest has been impressed, he said, by the animal-handling techniques of Dr. Don Höglund, a veterinarian and animal behaviorist. Hoglund holds workshops on what he calls reduced-energy handling. He teaches cattle handlers to manage their own energy levels relative to cattle.
Höglund also has suggested training heifers early. That’s so the animals become comfortable with people working in their blind zone. Cattle handlers can help train cattle to accept “facing away” from people as they do in a milking parlor. Those reduced-energy techniques can help reduce cow stress and lead to improved milk production.
The addition of a teat-prep system in July 2017 significantly reduced somatic-cell count at Maple Ridge, Forrest said. The movement of the brush units and automatic dispensing of prep solution provides more consistency from cow to cow than what humans could provide. That results in cleaner teats that are less prone to mastitis, according to GEA, maker of the FutureCow system used at Maple Ridge.
Good-quality forage is another key to overall milk quality, Forrest said. Most of the feed the cows receive is homegrown. The cropping operation at Maple Ridge involves 3,800 acres, most of which is planted to corn for silage. Also planted are alfalfa and grasses for forage, and soybeans. About 240 acres are planted to corn for grain. Eighty acres are planted to winter wheat and another 80 acres are planted to barley or spring wheat. Feed is tested a couple of times annually to ensure it doesn’t contain any mycotoxins.
Forrest also credits genomic testing for improvements in cow health and milk components. The Maple Ridge team has been using genomic testing for the past three years to help select cows that have the greatest production potential.
Earning the platinum dairy-quality award from the National Mastitis Council means a great deal to Forrest.
“In the midst of so many negative social-media posts and general public distrust on what we do and how we do it, this recognition is very important,” he said. “We’re just one of many dairy farms around the country that are doing an incredible job with milk quality. This story can’t be told enough. And on our own dairy it really helps validate the good work our team is doing.”
Visit www.facebook.com/mapleridgedairy for more information.