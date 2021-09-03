Improvements better reflect farmer costs

Improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage Program and $350 million in pandemic-relief payments to dairy farmers impacted by COVID-19 are helping provide relief to the dairy industry. Several organizations discussed the recent news from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
John Rettler, a dairy farmer from Neosho, Wisconsin, and president of the FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, said updating of the feed-cost formula in the Dairy Margin Coverage program will better reflect the actual cost dairy farmers pay for excellent-quality alfalfa. The change will be retroactive to January 2020; it’s expected to provide additional payments of about $100 million for 2020 and 2021.
“We’re glad to see the change become a permanent part of the safety-net program,” Rettler said. “Perfecting smaller details of the Dairy Margin Coverage formula allows it to reflect actual costs. That makes a world of a difference for dairy farmers in that it becomes a more-accurate compensation of losses experienced.”
The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative welcomed news of the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program. The USDA will provide about $350 million in pandemic-assistance payments to dairy farmers who received less value for their products due to market abnormalities caused by the pandemic.
Dairy farmers could receive payments for 80 percent of the revenue difference per month, limited to annual production of as much as 5 million pounds of milk marketed from July through December 2020, according to the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.
“The payment program will make many farmers eligible for assistance closer to their actual losses,” the organizations stated. “We can appreciate the difficulty in trying to ensure equitability within a complex system made even more so by the once-in-a-century disruptions caused by the pandemic. We encourage USDA to continue to work toward that goal. We look forward to more details about the rollout of the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program and how it will affect our members.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15-Pennsylvania, and Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Committee, said, “I’m pleased to see USDA take important steps to support the dairy industry and implement programs passed by Congress last December. The improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage program will provide meaningful assistance to producers and add to the baseline for the next farm bill.”
While updates to the Dairy Margin Coverage program and pandemic-related assistance are welcome news for many farmers, more work is necessary to address the needs of producers of all sizes – both in dairy and other agricultural markets, he said. He added that he’ll work with USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and colleagues in Congress “to ensure producers of all commodities have the assistance and tools to recover from the pandemic and move the economy forward.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin-2-Madison – chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies – said, “I’m pleased to see Secretary Vilsack and USDA delivering on their commitments to supporting dairy farmers after a challenging year. I heard from farmers across Wisconsin about their frustrations with price fluctuations over the past several months, and have been pushing for aid and solutions to respond to these challenges.”
The assistance will help farmers as they head toward harvest and think about their plans, and costs, for the 2022 growing season, she said.
Rettler said, “While the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program will have minimal impact on cooperative members and dairy farms across the Upper Midwest due to our lower Class I utilization than in other parts of the United States, dairy farmers will still benefit from the program. Improvements to Federal Milk Marketing Orders remains a priority for FarmFirst and we’ll continue to advocate for changes to improve the orders for all U.S. dairy farmers.”
The National Milk Producers Federation asked the USDA to reimburse dairy farmers for unanticipated losses created during the pandemic by a change to the Class I fluid-milk-price mover formula, said Jim Mulhern, the organization’s president and CEO. That was exacerbated by the government’s pandemic dairy purchases in 2020, he said.
“When Congress changed the previous Class I mover, it was never intended to hurt producers,” he said. “The new mover was envisioned to be revenue-neutral when it was adopted in the 2018 farm bill. But the government’s COVID-19 response created unprecedented price volatility in milk and dairy-product markets that produced disorderly fluid-milk marketing conditions. That has so far cost dairy farmers nationwide more than $750 million from what they would have been paid in the previous system.”
The Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program will help many producers but it falls significantly short of meeting the needs of dairy farmers nationwide, Mulhern said.
“The arbitrary low limits on covered milk-production volume mean many family-dairy farmers will receive only a portion of the losses they incurred on their production last year,” he said. “The losses were felt deeply by producers of all sizes in all regions of the country, embodying a disaster in the truest sense of the word. Disaster aid shouldn’t include limits that prevent thousands of dairy farmers from being meaningfully compensated for unintended, extraordinary losses.
“Additional work lies ahead to more-fully remedy the shortfall for all dairy producers. We appreciate USDA’s persistence and efforts to find a way to cover some of the losses using existing authorities. But the National Milk Producers Federation represents producers from all regions and of all sizes, and believes losses incurred by producers must be addressed equitably.”
The organization will work with Congress to seek supplemental funding to close the gap, he said. The organization also is continuing discussions about the current Class I mover to prevent a repeat of the problem.
“The COVID-19 pandemic may be a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, but a large spread between Class III and IV milk prices isn’t,” he said. “That makes it necessary to fix the Class I mover and put this problem to rest. We appreciate USDA’s attention to this problem as well as those in Congress who have advocated for addressing this unique loss to farmers and ensuring that it does not happen again.”
