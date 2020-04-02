Unprecedented. Overwhelming. Uncharted.
Adjectives don’t seem to capture the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it has developed over the past several weeks, closing schools, events, athletic seasons and businesses. It has led to shelter-in-place recommendations around the world. We pray for all victims and their families as well as first responders and those whose jobs put them at risk.
We also know that work on our farms doesn’t stop. Cows still need to be milked, calves will still be born, milk needs to be delivered to market and spring planting is rapidly approaching. We all must responsibly balance measures to keep our families and employees safe with needs to do work and keep animals healthy.
I’d argue that dairy farmers in Wisconsin and around the country are better equipped to respond to the crisis with the calm and focus that are essential. Handling unpredictability, adversity and volatility is nothing new to those of us who have managed through market situations, weather events and other issues that the dairy industry has faced in recent years. The responses I’ve heard from dairy producers I’ve talked to are that “we’ll make it through this, just as we’ve made it through so many other challenges.”
We’re fortunate to have the connections that are built into Rural America; our families, churches and communities are strong threads in the fabric of our lives. We’re seeing those now as communities across the country work together to support local businesses. We use virtual and other creative tools to stay connected even though we can’t gather in person.
We saw that resilience with the quick transition of our 2020 PDPW Business Conference to a virtual format. It was heartbreaking to cancel the annual gathering that brought hundreds of farmers and industry professionals together to learn and connect. But it was even more impressive to see so many of them come together in a virtual way. Speakers, researchers and farmers made arrangements to present scheduled sessions from our set in Madison or by dialing in from offices, farms and homes across the country.
It speaks volumes to the commitment that the dairy industry has to continuous improvement. Even as we manage through the COVID-19 outbreak, we know we must keep improving every aspect of our farms. We’ll manage through this challenge, just as we have so many in the past. We’ll find ways to learn from the situation to make us stronger in the future.
Look for ways to help – even if from a distance, by a phone call or with a social-media post. Take care of yourselves, your teams and your communities.