OPINION A letter signed by 2,130 farmers and ranchers was recently delivered to Congress to highlight the impacts of the climate crisis on agriculture as well as the opportunities for farmers to lead on climate solutions. The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition and farmers and ranchers from across the country delivered a letter to the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis urging Congress to support and invest in farming and rural communities to address the climate crisis.
The letter underscores the fundamental threat the climate crisis poses to the livelihoods of farmers and ranchers, and the viability of agriculture. The coalition organized a webinar with members of the Select Committee and five farmers who signed the letter. The farmer stories were shared regarding how climate change has impacted their operations and lives. They highlighted how Congress can increase support for farmers to implement climate-stewardship practices and build resilience to climate stresses.
Avery Hellman, land manager at Five Springs Farm in Sonoma County and Woollystar Ranch in Alpine County, California, said, “Right now in Northern California we are dealing with a third year out of four where I find myself or my friends fleeing wildfire in our community. As farmers and ranchers we are uniquely vulnerable because often our home and our livelihood are at stake, and the burden of evacuating and protecting our farms is so great. So many of my friends are already struggling to make a living as a farmer in an economy that doesn’t adequately value their contributions, and these fires and other climate-related impacts often become too much to bear on top of that.”
In receiving this letter, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-11-Florida, Chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, said, “America’s farmers and ranchers are being impacted by extreme heat and flooding caused by climate change, and they are uniquely positioned to help us develop solutions to solve the climate crisis. The (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and policymakers can be better partners with farmers to help enact lasting climate solutions to boost our economy, protect our families and leave a sustainable country for future generations. Farmers across the nation are already stepping up to the challenge. Now Congress must work with them to expand the use of clean energy and create a stronger, healthier, more resilient America.”
U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley, D-26-California, a member of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, also attended the call. She has introduced many climate-focused bills on renewable energy, reducing greenhouse-gas emissions from the transportation sector, and establishing composting as a conservation practice for which farmers can receive incentives, all of which have been included in the Select Committee’s report.
“American farmers, growers and livestock producers know from first-hand on-the-ground experience that our climate is changing, and they understand that the federal government must take these threats to our water and food supply seriously,” she said. “That is why the agricultural industry has been so engaged with the Select Committee in developing our report. Protecting the agriculture sector of our economy, and protecting American’s access to an affordable and reliable food supply, is key to addressing the threats posed by the climate crisis. I am thankful for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition’s leadership and assistance in building a diverse and effective coalition for national action on climate change.”
The California Climate and Agriculture Network, a National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition member, contributed to the development of the letter in partnership with other members and farmer leaders. Independent farmers and ranchers in 49 states signed the letter – representing farm families producing fruits and vegetables, dairy, livestock, row crops and more.
Jeanne Merrill, policy director at the California Climate and Agriculture Network, said, “The coronavirus pandemic has taught us that we must work now with the country’s farmers and ranchers to develop resilient food and farming systems. The letter we are delivering is a clarion call to the country – act now on the climate crisis before it is too late – and embrace the solutions farmers have to offer. Farmers are ready to deliver what’s necessary to produce renewable energy, store carbon in soils and enhance biodiversity – so that we may have a healthy environment for all.”
Any climate-legislation package will be incomplete without the inclusion of farmers and ranchers as vital partners in efforts to combat climate change.
Eric Deeble, policy director at the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, said, “Farmers and ranchers work at the frontlines of the climate crisis, where they face extreme weather and shifting pressures from pests and disease driven by a changing climate. They are committed to be part of the solution to the climate crisis, and this letter outlines how Congress can ensure that they have the tools and resources to be active leaders in climate-change adaptation and mitigation. Many of farmer-focused policy solutions were included in the Select Committee’s report, which establishes an ambitious and achievable roadmap for legislators to develop climate legislation.”
As Congress considers comprehensive climate legislation in the future, the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition urges legislators to include agricultural policy that places farmers and ranchers at the center, and supports them directly in their efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Both the Select Committee’s report and the Agriculture Resilience Act showcase farmer-focused climate-policy solutions that should be included in any future comprehensive climate bill.