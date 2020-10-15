In a recent post summarizing overlooked insights from the latest net-farm-income data, we noted that commodity and regional variations are important to consider. As part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recent release, state-level estimates through 2019 were included. This week’s post takes a geographical look at state-level net-farm-income and direct-payment trends.
State-level net farm income varies
In recent years the farm economy has struggled with the downturn in net farm income. At the national level net farm income peaked at an average of $126 billion from 2011 to 2013. More recently net farm income from 2018 to 2019 averaged just $84 billion. The adjustment from boom-era levels is a 33 percent reduction in real net farm income.
State-level trends in net farm income vary considerably. Figure 1 shows the changes in net farm income from the boom-era – average of 2011-2013 – with the most recent state-level data – average of 2018-2019.
While the sector-average change was a 33 percent decline, the state-level changes have varied from -68 percent in Minnesota to +18 percent in Nevada. Broadly speaking the Northern Plains and Midwest states have been hardest hit; producers faced the largest contractions in net farm income. In those states the decline has been larger than the national average.
Outside of the major of corn- and soybean-producing regions, the state-level income changes have been less severe. In the Southeast farm income in most states contracted less than the national average. Some states – Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and several in the West – have experienced better net farm income recently.
Direct payments, net farm income detailed
The second national-level data point that has captured attention is direct payments as a share of net farm incomes. For 2020 the current national data show direct payments will be equal to 36 percent of net farm income – likely to be more in light of the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Direct payments in 2020 have increased an average of 22 percent from 2018-2019. For additional context, it was common for direct payments to account for about 10 percent of net farm income during the farm-economy boom.
Figure 2 shows direct payments as a share of net farm income at the state level. Specifically the data are the average for 2018-2019, so one could expect they will be even more once the 2020 data are released next year.
Compared to the national data of 22 percent average for 2018-2019, there are again significant differences. Direct payments as a share of net farm income stand in the Midwest and Northern Plains.
- Iowa – 37 percent
- Illinois – 42 percent
- Indiana – 34 percent
- Arkansas – 59 percent
- Minnesota – 53 percent
- North Dakota – 50 percent
There are a few things to keep in mind. Direct payments as a share of net farm income can be affected by a combination of changes in net farm income and change in direct payments. Reduced net farm income and increased direct payments dominate the observations in most states. While not shown in the data or this article, direct farm payments in some states have more than doubled since the 2011-2013 time period.
Direct payments account for a much-smaller share of net farm income in the Northeast, West and – to a degree – Southeast.
Wrapping it Up
The key idea is that nation-wide farm-economy data is an aggregation of the conditions individual producers face. The farm economy has contracted in recent years but the effects have not been uniform across producers. State-level data begin to capture the variation and highlight some of the regional variations.
We often receive emails from readers with comments about their observations being different than the national trends – worse or better. Those data support those observations as the national data understate the magnitude of the recent contraction in some regions but overstate the magnitude of contractions in others.
Similarly the increase in direct payments also vary. Direct payments account for a much-larger share of net farm income in the Midwest, Plains and Delta states.