Increased funding needed for increased demand

Editor's note: This is part two of a series of articles regarding meat processing in Wisconsin. Part one was published in the March 3 issue of Agri-View.
Ever since spring 2020 with its temporary shutdowns of large processors and meat shortages at grocery stores, farmers have seen consumer demand soar for locally produced meat. While it’s a good time to be direct-marketing meat, farmers have experienced firsthand the problems their processors have been experiencing for some time.
Farmers are needing to schedule processing appointments several months in advance – if not more than a year or two. Sailer’s Food Market and Meat Processing Inc. in Elmwood, Wisconsin, is booking appointments about 33 months in advance.
“That presents challenges when everyone wants processing done at the same time,” owner Jake Sailer said.
Scott Vorpagel, president and CEO of Lake Geneva Country Meats in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, said, “There are definitely more animals that need to be processed than spots we have available during peak times of the year, and we’ve been unable to accommodate all of our potential customers. We have a waiting list and try to keep all interested parties on it. We do have availability in certain off-seasons, but those don’t necessarily align with when farmers and ranchers need animals processed.”
Tim Brueggen of Falls Meat Service in Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin, said his company’s appointments for beef processing in 2022 are almost filled. And more than 60 percent of available slots for 2023 are already filled. Some of his customers are scheduling appointments into 2024. He’s increasing his plant’s capacity this spring.
“But until that’s complete, we can’t add more slots for butchering beef,” he said. “Labor also will play a role in how much we’ll be able to expand production after our addition is complete.”
Given the challenges that both livestock producers and meat processors face, the meat-processing grant program and the recent funding for meat-talent development are welcome. The consensus is that the funding is a start, but much more is needed.
Meat-processing buildings and equipment are expensive.
“When the labor force is harder to come by the only option is to buy equipment that can improve production,” Brueggen said. “A lot of equipment can cost more than $100,000 to buy and install.”
Equipment prices have increased so much, he said, that money from the grant program would just offset the cost of what the equipment was 12 to 18 months ago. So he didn’t apply for an ag-department grant.
“We’ve been working with a couple of other entities to procure other grants,” he said. “Since this grant was only $200,000 to be split throughout the entire state it didn’t make sense for us to apply.”
For the meat-processor grant program to be viable it should be expanded, he said. And not all small processing facilities have the resources to apply to the competition grant program, he added.
“Grant writing is difficult and most small businesses don’t have the resources or the time to apply for grants all of the time,” he said.
Vorpagel said buildings need to be of proper size to handle live animals. And they must be designed to follow proper humane-handling procedures and food-safety protocols, he said. Sanitation and waste disposal must be considered as well as zoning considerations. Massive refrigeration is required to chill harvested animals, and to store meat until customers are ready to take it home.
“With all of that said, $1 million isn’t much to meaningfully assist small processors, and $200,000 certainly isn’t,” he said. “Given program stipulations, the money is only helpful for a very small number of processors in a specific set of circumstances.
“Unless the criteria are changed to allow more uses for the money I don’t think the funding should be expanded. If the state is serious about helping small-scale meat processors compete with the large conglomerates, then more uses should be allowed for the money. And more money should be available.”
Brueggen said Wisconsin should support and try to expand the meat industry.
“There has been a huge loss of local butchers and processors,” he said. “But there’s still a huge demand for meat-processing services; they’re vital to the markets for beef and pork in our state. If we can help supply our area with local products we are a much-more-sustainable community and a much-stronger local economy. If the state decides to invest in these services I think the ag community as a whole benefits.”
Sailer said he too hopes the state will consider additional funding.
“We need continued support and growth,” he said.
Email lgrooms@madison.com with meat-processing stories, challenges and hopes.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "meat processor grant webinar" to watch a webinar explaining the grant program or visit datcp.wi.gov and sailersmeats.com and fallsmeatservice.com and lakegenevacountrymeats.com for more information.
To be continued …
