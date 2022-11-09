Industry wrestles with labor shortage

MADISON, Wis. – The difficulty in finding and retaining workers continues to challenge meat processors as well as farmers. Labor shortages affect slaughter dates, with some livestock producers unable to book appointments until 12 to 18 months in the future.
The labor shortage also underscores the need for immigration-policy reform, said Fritz Usinger, president of Usinger’s Famous Sausage. He spoke during a recent panel discussion held at the Wisconsin Meat Industry Coalition Conference in Madison.
“We need to have policies that solve the immigration crisis,” he said. “American manufacturing needs immigration policy to remain viable. We need more people to work in manufacturing jobs.”
Due to the labor shortage, Usinger’s has needed to eliminate some products and sizes, he said. It also has needed to relinquish some of its private-label customers to maintain capacity in other areas.
“We’re about 15 to 20 employees short of what we need; we can’t operate all of the equipment because of the labor shortage,” he said. “Our facilities are designed for short runs and quick turnover.”
The 142-year-old company employs 165 people at two facilities in Milwaukee. About 150 of them are directly involved in production.
Many people assume automation can help address the labor shortage. But if equipment breaks and the equipment’s supplier doesn’t have people available to repair it, the meat processor has a problem, Tom Eickman said. He’s the owner of Eickman’s Meat Processing in Seward, Illinois, about 30 miles south of the Wisconsin border. His company is a U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected plant that processes between 40 and 45 head of cattle and 60 to 80 pigs per week.
The family company is engaged in custom processing as well as wholesale and retail meat sales.
“We have 32 employees and we’re currently fully staffed,” he said.
Johnsonville of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, employs 3,000 people at seven facilities. Prior to 2021 the company had a steady stream of applicants. But in 2021 about 15 percent of the critical roles in manufacturing were unfilled.
“We were receiving just two applicants per open position,” said Kristen Young, director of talent acquisition at Johnsonville. “(So) we improved our referral program; 40 percent of our new hires have been referrals,”
Employees who refer candidates are eligible to receive $1,000. The new hire receives $1,000 after they’ve worked at Johnsonville for three months.
The company has embedded analytics on its website to help send targeted messages to job applicants. And it’s in the process of developing a Spanish-language platform. The company is working to remove language barriers by providing both Spanish and Hmong speakers, said Steve Sorenson, who oversees employee-retention efforts for Johnsonville. And Johnsonville has increased compensation by 25 percent.
Eickman’s Meat Processing recruits job candidates in several ways.
“We find candidates through word-of-mouth advertising, social media, our company website, television advertisements and church groups,” Eickman said. We’ve found many immigrant applicants through church groups.
“We’re looking for high-school-educated workers who may have faced some roadblocks in life, who have some interest in the business and who like to do physical work. There’s a lot of physical work involved between the slaughter floor and cutting meat. And workers need to be able to tolerate both cold and hot environments.
“We’ve found that what’s most important to employees are wages, flexibility, insurance, social interaction, stability and discounts.”
Employees can purchase Eickman’s meat products at cost, he said.
The Illinois minimum wage is $12 per hour. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, it will increase to $13 per hour. Starting wages at Eickman’s range between $13 and $15 per hour. More-experienced employees can earn between $20 and $25 per hour, he said. That’s a decent living wage in Seward, where three-bedroom homes are selling for between $80,000 and $100,000.
Usinger said his company has had positive relationships with the Wisconsin United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
“We haven’t had layoffs or a strike,” he said.
To recruit and retain employees Usinger’s has increased wages by $3.80 per hour across the board. It also offers health insurance, life insurance and short-term-disability insurance. The company provides twice-daily meals to employees and free parking. It also holds prize drawings for employees who work Saturdays. Those employees have chances to win tickets to Brewers and Packers games as well as gift cards for groceries and fuel.
“We’ve instituted an employee-referral program where the employee receives $500 if the new hire works at the company for at least three months,” Usinger said. “We also provide quarterly-attendance bonuses, which we did to incentivize employees with less-than-stellar attendance records; 25 percent of the workforce will have attendance issues.”
There’s a union-pension plan and Usinger’s has designated flexible work schedules.
“Despite that we have difficulty even attracting applicants,” he said.
Potential job candidates may want to avoid working in both the cold and warm environments of meat-processing plants.
“There’s also a perception that meat plants are COVID super-spreaders,” Usinger said.
The company lost several female employees during the COVID-19 pandemic because many daycare facilities closed. Many of those women didn’t return to the plant, he said.
The meat processors discussed other reasons for the labor shortage. Many companies, regardless of industry sector, have increased wages substantially to attract employees. Increased wages in some sectors may be enough that a person doesn’t need to take a second job to make ends meet. That could be a reason why there aren’t as many restaurant workers available. The costs of childcare also have increased.
“The handwriting is on the wall given the country’s low birth rate and an aging workforce,” Usinger said of the continuing labor shortage.
Immigrant workers can help address that shortage, he said.
“We need a pathway to citizenship,” he said.
Elected officials need to recognize that many industries need workers year-round, not just on a seasonal basis, he said.
Sorenson said Canada’s visa processes are much easier than those in the United States.
“We’re going to need pathways to a visa program,” he said.
