Inflation hits family farms hard

OPINION Inflation has been a hot topic in the United States for the past few months. While it affects everyone, farmers and ranchers are seeing greater rates of inflation than most industries. Some of that’s because of America’s great resignation. Many people knew that as baby boomers started to retire – right now an average of 10,000 boomers reach 65 every day – we were going to have a labor shortage.
While many businesses and the government were planning for this, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased retirement rates. That’s one factor helping to create increasing wages across all sectors of the economy. As the labor market tightens, farmers and ranchers, like other businesses, are forced to increase their wages to attract and keep good employees.
The price of oil is another inflation contributor. Oil prices have increased by more than 40 percent in the past year. The sharp increase in barrel-oil rates is attributable to the pandemic winding down, and the resulting spike in demand as people work and travel more. In 2020 the lack of commuter travel cut world consumption of gasoline and diesel, thus the price plummeted because of subsequent falling demand. As of April 20, 2020, oil prices were actually negative for the first time – meaning it cost more to store the oil than what it was worth. Now the economic rebound, along with the war in Ukraine, has created oil prices more than $100 a barrel. How long these conditions will last is unknowable.
Agricultural producers are seeing their input costs skyrocket; fertilizer has increased significantly. The results of a 2021 study from the University of Illinois focusing on farm fertilizer may alarm producers.
It gave a few price-per-ton comparisons for 2020 to 2021.
• Anhydrous ammonia increased 53 percent, from $487 to $746 per ton.
• Diammonium Phosphate increased 83 percent, from $390 to $717 per ton.
• Potash increased 71 percent, from $350 to $600 per ton.
I spoke with a friend who farms about 25 miles north of Topeka, Kansas. He gave me some real-life numbers from his farm.
• His anhydrous increased 250 percent in one year.
• Phosphate increased 95 percent.
• His costs for Roundup went from $19.70 per gallon to $57.00 per gallon, year over year.
• His costs to plant soybeans, including seed and chemicals, increased about 33 percent.
Even at the increased prices predicted for this crop year, farmers are still watching their profits go to big agricultural companies. The chemical and seed industry is now dominated by only four entities, a decrease from six years ago. Those mergers, including Dow and DuPont, reduce producer choice and decreases pricing competition in the marketplace.
We, as producers, are held captive by global behemoths. Remember, capitalism without competition is exploitation. Big agriculture has been moving production off-shore, mainly to China. Cost and supply-chain issues occur when corporations worry too much about cheap production costs of necessary goods, which then need to be shipped across the ocean. The further away goods are made from the end consumer, the more time it takes to have the level of supply match demand, especially after a three-year trade war with China and a slowdown in demand from COVID-19.
As agricultural producers, we need to explain to consumers that increasing food prices are not creating a financial bonanza for family farmers. It’s quite the opposite. It’s frustrating for consumers to hear about increased commodity prices – not realizing input-cost inflation is hitting family farms harder than most other Americans. Consumers should understand that without increased food prices, there may be a lot fewer family farmers to feed them.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000, and are the fourth generation on the ranch. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years.