Inflation Reduction Act good for farmers

OPINION Michael Crowder, president of the National Association of Conservation Districts, said, “(Our organization) applauds the inclusion of conservation and natural-resources program funding in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which was recently approved by Congress. The bill was then sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. We’re pleased to see continued support from Congress and the administration in conservation-program funding. We applaud this investment in conservation and natural-resource management, and we will continue to advocate for support for those programs that are critical to addressing climate change by improving the health of our soils, watersheds and forests. We look forward to continuing our work with all members of Congress, on both sides of the aisle, to bring voluntary conservation and natural-resource management to the producers and landowners who benefit from these programs.”
According to the National Association of Conservation Districts, the Inflation Reduction Act includes about $1 billion for conservation technical assistance, which allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service and conservation districts across the country to put boots on the ground to support producers who implement conservation.
The legislation also provides $18 billion for voluntary conservation programs administered by the Natural Resource Conservation Service from fiscal years 2023 to 2027.
• $8.45 billion for the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program
• $4.95 billion for the USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program
• $3.25 billion for the USDA’s Conservation Stewardship Program
• $1.4 billion for the USDA’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program
The Inflation Reduction Act also provides substantial investments to support conservation and wildfire-mitigation efforts in our nation’s forests.
• $1.8 billion for hazardous-fuels-reduction projects on U.S. Forest Service land within the wildland-urban interface, to support activities such as tree-thinning and undergrowth removal
• $200 million for vegetation-management projects on USFS land
• $100 million to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of environmental reviews on USFS land
• $50 million for the USFS to complete an inventory of old-growth and mature forests within the USFS system, and for the protection of those forests
• $2.2 billion for state and private forestry-conservation programs
• $550 million for competitive grants under the Cooperative Forestry Assistance Act Section 13A, to non-federal forest landowners
Jeremy Peters, CEO of the National Association of Conservation Districts, said, “This funding represents a great opportunity for conservation districts and their partners to bring natural-resource-management efforts into practice. Conservation districts are invaluable to the delivery of those programs and their benefits to communities across the country.”
Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union, said, “The Inflation Reduction Act includes an historic $40 billion for agriculture provisions. The bill helps family farmers and ranchers to address the climate crisis, and provides funding for voluntary, incentive-based conservation programs that are critically underfunded. The bill will also direct funds toward biofuels infrastructure across the country. It also directs the USDA to address debt relief for financially distressed farmers and ranchers.
“The National Farmers Union is proud to see investment in biofuels infrastructure that will help farmers’ bottom lines and help consumers save at the pump. The inclusion of financial support for economically distressed farmers and ranchers is also a welcome addition that will help keep farmers on their land for years to come.
“We thank legislators and allies for their work on this historic legislation and the inclusion of multiple National Farmers Union priorities in the final bill. We thank President Joe Biden for his leadership in delivering this important legislative achievement for family farmers and ranchers, and rural communities.”
Tim Fink, American Farmland Trust’s policy director, said, “Enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act comes at a pivotal time for our nation’s farm and food system, and American Farmland Trust applauds Congress for including in the bill an historic investment of almost $20 billion in agricultural conservation. Farmers and ranchers are critical allies in the fight against climate change. But they need tools and resources to protect their land, increase resilience to extreme weather, sequester carbon in the soil and reduce emissions.
“American Farmland Trust has long advocated for much-needed increases in conservation funding. We are eager to continue working with Congress and the USDA to implement these investments quickly, equitably and effectively.”
Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association, said, “The Renewable Fuels Association thanks House leadership for retaining important biofuel provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. Those elements of the legislation will stimulate growth and investment in the use of reduced-carbon renewable fuels like ethanol. We’re pleased both houses of Congress have now recognized the important role renewable fuels like ethanol can play in bolstering our nation’s economy and accelerating decarbonization efforts. When it comes to ethanol and other renewable fuels, this bill represents the most significant federal commitment to reduced-carbon biofuels since the Renewable Fuel Standard was expanded by Congress in 2007. We look forward to these provisions becoming law quickly so American families have greater access to reduced-cost, American-made renewable fuels that are good for the environment, the economy and energy security.”
People are also reading…
According to the Renewable Fuels Association, bill provisions include several regarding biofuel.
• $500 million in grants for increased-blend biofuels infrastructure
• extensions of several current biofuel tax credits
• creation of new tax credits for clean-fuel production and sustainable aviation fuel
• enhanced support for carbon capture, utilization and storage
Michael McAdams, president of the Advanced Biofuels Association, said, “Congress passing the Inflation Reduction Act is a significant step toward achieving President Joe Biden’s national climate ambitions. It’s undoubtedly the single largest law Congress has ever enacted to combat climate change. The comprehensive bill offers a suite of meaningful policy directives that will enable the advanced biofuels industry to better reach its fullest potential.”
• long-term tax policy
• new financing and grant resources at the U.S. Department of Energy, the USDA and the U.S. Department of Transportation
• increased federal resources for the Environmental Protection Agency to administer the Renewable Fuel Standard
“We support all of these provisions,” McAdams said. “Together they comprise the integrated strategy necessary to achieve meaningful carbon reductions in the United States. But we will not be resting on our laurels. There is still much work to be done to ensure that reduced-carbon industries reach their fullest emission-reduction potential. We look forward to engaging with the EPA about upcoming Renewable Volume Obligations rulings and related issues – such as feedstock supply and emerging technologies – to ensure a cleaner more-sustainable future for all.”
Toni Stanger-McLaughlin, CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund, said, “We support the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes provisions that could serve Native American producers.
• $3.1 billion to distressed borrowers who hold direct or guaranteed farm loans
• $2.2 billion for farmers who experienced discrimination in USDA loan programs
• $125 million to provide outreach and technical assistance in areas such as agricultural credit
• $250 million to support agricultural research, education and Extension
• $250 million to provide grants and loans to eligible entities to improve land access
• $20 billion for climate-smart agricultural programs administered through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service – including programs such as $8.45 billion for the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program and $3.25 billion for the USDA’s Conservation Stewardship Program
“Many producers, and in particular Native Americans, are facing unprecedented times. The perfect storm of issues such as climate, inflation, supply chain, COVID-19, farmland values and poor market prices in certain areas could lead us into another farm financial crisis. Many of the issues felt in the 1980s have been exacerbated with additional challenges facing current farmers. The Inflation Reduction Act, although not perfect, could be a lifeline for many producers who will not make it without help. Naysayers of the Inflation Reduction Act are not looking at the immediate need of producers.
“There are two main areas those naysayers are focusing on.
• lack of debt forgiveness
• not enough in climate
"I disagree with those comments and challenge those opposed to look at the current language in the Inflation Reduction Act, and the former language in American Rescue Plan Act. Although blanket debt forgiveness for minorities was removed, the amount of funding that will go toward disadvantaged or to producers who have experienced discrimination in the past is almost identical and more in other sections. In many ways the Inflation Reduction Act is more creative in its proposal to serve all producers through authorities that have been in existence at the USDA’s Farm Service Agency but previously lacked funding to make them effective. Now the FSA can use those tools to assist producers and help keep them on their farms. The $125 million in outreach and technical assistance will also provide a much-needed lifeline to producers and those who advocate for farmers and ranchers – such as Tribal and state governments, educational institutions and non-profits. As far as the Inflation Reduction Act being too weak on climate, more than $20 billion in agriculture alone will go toward recognizing and improving climate-smart agricultural practices.
“The Inflation Reduction Act legislation is just a beginning. Tribes and Native producers must have a say in how the funding is distributed, as well as how the rules and regulations surrounding eligibility requirements are administered. This is an opportunity for Native producers to receive support from the FSA through credit-servicing and technical-assistance programs. The USDA is asking for input instead of dictating how a program will be administered. For many long-time farm advocates, this is the first time the USDA is making a significant effort to hear from those affected about how a program should be administered. This is a step in the right direction. It will allow a holistic approach to addressing discrimination against Native farmers and ranchers, as well as protections preventing another era of a farm financial crisis. The bottom line is, something is better than nothing, and when that something starts with a b, as in billions, that’s significant.”
Kara Brewer Boyd, president of the Association of American Indian Farmers, said, “President Joe Biden and his Administration must honor their commitment to Native American, Black and other farmers who have been the victims of discrimination by the USDA. In particular, the Biden Administration must move swiftly to enact a moratorium on the foreclosure of direct and guaranteed USDA Farm Service Agency loans, move swiftly to provide the promised 120 percent debt relief of Native American farmers and other small farmers of color, and must send a clear signal to private lenders that the USDA will protect guaranteed loans from farm foreclosures.
“Native American farmers are facing record costs for inputs like fuel and fertilizer as well as soaring land costs, and we cannot wait another day for the Biden Administration to honor their commitments. If the Biden Administration can send billions in aid to mostly white farmers through the USDA’s Emergency Relief Program in a matter of months, the Administration can honor its commitments to Native American farmers in a matter of days. President Biden, enough is enough. While awaiting the promised debt relief in the ARPA Section 1005, farmers are being served with foreclosure notices in a recession with record input costs – the most expensive in 40 years.”