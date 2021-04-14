Infrastructure proposal critical to future

OPINION The Rebuild Rural Coalition thanks President Joe Biden for his infrastructure proposal. It offers a good starting point for discussions with Congress. As they work through negotiations, we strongly encourage a bipartisan approach that considers the unique needs of rural infrastructure – and sets aside specific funding for rural communities. Rebuild Rural outlined many of those needs in a letter earlier this year.
Since sending that letter Rebuild Rural has appreciated several discussions with the Biden administration and Congressional staff to further explain and underscore the challenges America’s rural infrastructure faces. And we look forward to future opportunities to offer input.
We also encourage policymakers to leverage existing federal programs that have a proven record of success supporting rural communities, such as many at the U.S. Department of Agriculture –including its rural-development loan and grant programs.
Rebuild Rural agrees the time to invest in our nation’s crumbling infrastructure is now. It’s critical to our nation’s future and international competitiveness. And we hope Congress will work together to find bipartisan solutions that benefit all of America, including our rural communities.
The Rebuild Rural Coalition is comprised of more than 250 organizations representing U.S. agricultural producers, rural businesses, rural communities and rural families. Visit rebuildrural.com for more information.