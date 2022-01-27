Innovation helps beef herd stay on pasture

MARION, Wis. – What might have sent an average herd of beef cattle into a frenzy was not a problem for Justin and Kendra Seeger’s beef herd. Their cattle remained calm while some 20 visitors walked across Seeger’s snow-covered fields toward the paddock where the herd of cross-bred cattle ate its ration of windrowed forage. The herd was more interested in the new field of forage about to be opened by employee Paul Miller and Claire Seeger, 12, the couple’s daughter. The process of feeding the herd another three-day break of forage took about five minutes in a 30-degree mid-January afternoon.
With a full-time commitment to his hoof-trimming business, Justin Seeger is always open to new ideas to save labor on his 130-cow beef operation near Marion.
“I hoof-trim for a living and farm on the side with my wife, Kendra, and 12-year-old daughter Claire,” Seeger told attendees of his winter pasture walk sponsored by Golden Sands Conservation & Development Council.
Seeger married into the farm he’s helping operate.
“I’ve been working with my father-in law who has grown grain crops on the farm for many years,” Seeger said. “And he’s nearing retirement.”
Seeger’s strategy for cutting labor costs in feeding his beef herd began this past year when he experimented with windrowing corn stalks after grain harvest on a neighbor’s farm. He used a V-Twin wheel rake to create windrows of the stalks after fall combining. He then rationed the windrowed stalks to his beef herd using portable electric fencing. This winter he’s taken it to a new level on his own farm. He added dry hay and additional corn-stalk bales to his windrows to boost nutrition and volume.
After combining the corn for grain, Seeger’s hired man, Paul Miller – a neighbor who also helps with Seeger’s hoof-trimming business – processed hay and cornstalk bales across the field of newly harvested corn stalks. Miller simply drove a bale processor randomly across the field, Seeger said, grinding the bales on top of the existing cornstalk residual. After the additional forage was added Miller raked the field into windrows the length of the field. The result was wide windrows of mixed hay and cornstalks. The windrows are covered with snow but have held up well and are easy for Seeger’s beef herd to “graze” through.
“We basically added more feed to the rows but we did it at one time in late fall,” Seeger said. “It cuts our winter labor and machinery requirements.”
Using portable electric fence in snowy winter conditions to control his beef herd hasn’t been a problem for Seeger.
“We had a good voltage reading today,” he said.
A utility vehicle with plenty of polywire reels and fencing supplies comes in handy when moving cows through winter pastures. With Claire driving and Miller reeling up wire and removing posts, the herd immediately browsed the fresh windrows.
Seeger’s goal is to graze his herd as many days as possible throughout the year. During the growing season the cattle graze mixed pastures consisting of fescue, perennial rye, orchard grass and clover.
“I started with a purchased herd of 25 cows,” he said. “I fed from a silo and used a bunk feeder.”
In those early winters he would plow snow to keep the feedlot clean, haul manure and maintain the silo unloader. He said transitioning to grazing has made their lives much easier.
Adam Abel is a soil conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“One of the main areas beef operators need to consider if they want to be successful long-term is how to keep winter feed costs low,” he said.
He said producers he’s worked with are able to save significantly by extending the grazing season like the Seegers have done. He also credited the Seegers for their willingness to experiment with things like windrowing cornstalks.
“By their actions they show what is possible to other farmers who are debating these ‘out of the box’ ideas,” Abel said. “They don’t realize the impact they’re having on a lot of farmers just by being visible and trying different methods.”
Seeger has concrete lots and sacrifice areas when early spring conditions make it difficult to keep cattle on sensitive pastureland. The herd calves from early April until late May.
“With me running a hoof-trimming business it’s easier to just flip the lights on and check the herd on the bedded pack by our loafing shed,” he said.
Beyond the early-spring calving period Seeger said there’s never been a weather event that has required him to move his cattle to shelter. He talked about 30-degrees-below conditions in the past where the herd happily stayed on winter pasture and weren’t bothered. He has a frost-free waterer located in the center of his pasture layout that the herd uses for drinking.
Seeger has also worked with Derrick Raspor, a soil conservationist with the Natural Resource Conservation Service in Waupaca County, Wisconsin, to establish cover crops to further extend the grazing season. That includes cover mixes interseeded between 30-inch and 60-inch rows of corn.
By working toward their goal of extending the grazing season with winter grazing, the family is improving the farm’s bottom line and reaping the benefits of improved soil health and conservation.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.