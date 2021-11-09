Innovation needed to buoy resiliency

Innovation for all sizes and types of farms – that’s what’s needed to help agriculture build resiliency in the face of climate change. The U.S. government is working to ensure there are grants to buoy innovations, said U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-8-Michigan, chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
Stabenow recently participated in a “farmside chat” during the United Nations Climate Change Conference 26. The discussion was hosted by S2G Ventures, a venture-capital firm specializing in food and agriculture.
Also participating in the discussion was U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. They both spoke about the role of innovation in climate-smart agriculture.
“To those who are innovating, go do it – more – we need more innovation,” Stabenow said. “On our end we’re working very hard with the USDA to make sure there are resources to partner as well as innovation grants.”
The Build Back Better Budget is more meaningful and aggressive in terms of dollars available for conservation, moving to greener technologies and innovations that affect large and small farms, she said. Because of the climate crisis, innovations will be needed to produce food with less water and less transportation costs. Innovations also will be needed to keep carbon in the ground or to remove it from the air, she said.
“I believe agriculture and forestry both can provide really meaningful parts of tackling climate crisis,” she said.
The USDA’s Conservation Innovation Grant program will award $25 million to 18 projects, Vilsack said. One of the projects aims to reduce methane emissions on dairy operations.
“There are some today in agriculture who believe you can either be sustainable or you can be productive,” he said. “I think we can do both – both in the traditional sense in fields across the globe and in New Age agriculture as well.
“We need all forms; we can’t be picking and choosing. This isn’t the tyranny of war; it’s really about need. It’s about indoor ag and it’s small farms and it’s production ag and it’s organic. It’s a series of things we need to be investing in and innovation is key.
“We must increase productivity. We know we’re going to have less land and less water. Climate’s going to make it more difficult so it’s going to be important to create structures that allow farmers to take that leap.
“Here’s the challenge. About 90 percent of farmers in America don’t generate the majority of the income for the farm families that operate them. That’s a challenge. When you ask, ‘How about taking on a digester or a conservation practice that’s planet-smart?’ They say, ‘Well there’s a cost associated with that.’”
The USDA will determine ways to reduce financial risk so farmers are free to take risks and, in doing so, learn a great deal more about how to be climate-smart, he said. Investment in innovation will help in the development of climate-smart commodities and the ability to define what actually is a sustainable product.
“I think the market will value products (that meet sustainability standards) and that farmers will benefit,” he said.
Stabenow and Vilsack also spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected agriculture. The Senate Agriculture Committee and Congress supported several-billion dollars for the USDA that the department is now using to build resiliency.
The pandemic highlighted how the country needs more than four main meat processors, Stabenow said. More local and regional processors are needed to help build in redundancy and resiliency in the country’s food systems. That’s where policy and funding can play important roles, she said.
Vilsack said, “The American Rescue Plan investment, I think, is transformational. It allows us to create the framework for a complementary system – production agriculture, and the local and regional food system. We’ve been incredibly productive and efficient in agriculture, but we haven’t been resilient. The pandemic proved that. We have to sacrifice just a bit of efficiency for greater resiliency.”
That can be done by creating a dual system with local and regional food systems connected. The investment in the American Rescue Plan, he said, provides infrastructure and technical-assistance capacity that can be used to help people create their local and regional food systems.
“It’s giving us the ability to encourage those who wish to transition to a higher-value proposition – maybe going from a conventional system to an organic system, and the resources to do that without having financial sacrifice,” he said. “And it’s going to create opportunity for greater processing capacity, which creates more competition, which should result in better prices for farmers. All of that creates greater resiliency.”
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.