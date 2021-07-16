Innovation Square showcases zing, diversity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – “Zing factor” and more are in store for visitors to Innovation Square during the 2021 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, which will be held July 20-22 at Huntsinger Farms near Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
The “Zing” factor is to horseradish what the Scoville scale is to chili peppers, says Eric Rygg says. He along with his family and Eau Claire County are hosting Farm Technology Days. Representatives from Huntsinger Farms – considered to be the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish – will share with show attendees how the root vegetable’s pungent taste and odor is evaluated. They also will be providing “Virgin Mary” samples featuring ground horseradish, made by the Huntsinger Farms subsidiary Silver Spring Foods. The latter manufactures and sells a variety of horseradish sauces as well as mustards.
“We developed the Zing index with the help of Zing masters,” Rygg said. “Their palates are fine-tuned to the taste of horseradish.”
Zing is related to the level of isothiocyanate in horseradish. Isothiocyanate is a volatile compound that – when oxidized by air and saliva – generates the “heat” of horseradish, according to the Horseradish Information Council. The organization adds that the bite and aroma of the root are almost absent until it’s grated or ground. During that process isothiocyanates are released.
Huntsinger Farms also will provide updates on the solar array it installed in 2020. The 288-panel solar array helps to power 18 percent of the farm’s energy needs, particularly its cooling system. Horseradish roots are stored in a facility maintained at temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit.
Innovation Square will shine the light on innovative and diverse companies based in Eau Claire and surrounding counties, Rygg said.
Chippewa Valley Bean Company of Menomonie in Dunn County, for example, is considered to be North America’s largest grower, processor and exporter of dark-red kidney beans. The company contracts kidney-bean production with several growers in the upper Midwest. It sells product to companies such as Bush’s Beans, which will have representatives on the show site to discuss how they use kidney beans in the company’s products. Chippewa Valley Bean Company will feature its specialty equipment as well as a red-kidney-bean planting at Farm Technology Days.
Superior Fresh of Northfield in Jackson County will display its aquaponics system for producing Atlantic salmon and a variety of leafy greens.
Ferguson’s Orchards of Eau Claire was voted for three-consecutive years the No. 1 fall family activity by Chippewa Valley Family Magazine. Ferguson’s Orchards represents the region’s diverse agricultural and agritourism industry. It produces more than 20 varieties of apples – among those the Honeycrisp cultivar developed at the University of Minnesota-Horticultural Research Center. Honeycrisp was the country’s third-most produced apple variety in 2020, topped only by Gala and Red Delicious, according to USApple.
Also featured in Innovation Square will be Marieke Gouda of Thorp in Clark County. The company has won 166 awards for its Gouda cheese; it will be providing samples.
“I’m so amazed by these family businesses that are doing great things; they’re taking specialty crops and making markets,” Rygg said. “They have their eyes toward the future. I’ve been able to learn more about them and am sure Farm Technology Days attendees will learn a lot too.”
Innovation Square will be located on 6th Street between Central Avenue and John Deere/Wisconsin Avenue at the event.
Visit wifarmtechdays.org and huntsingerfarms.com and horseradish.org and cvbean.com and superiorfresh.com and fergusonsorchard.com and mariekegouda.com for more information.
