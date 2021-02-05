Innovation takes dairy into future

ELK MOUND, Wis. – Michael Jr. and Jenny Jenson are innovative young farmers. They’ve incorporated technology as well as novel practices into their farm. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit they added an on-farm market.
The couple was selected as finalists in the 2021 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer award program.
“It doesn’t feel like we’re doing anything out of the ordinary,” Michael Jenson said. “But when we step back and look at everything we do, it is kind of amazing. Many young farmers are deserving of recognition for their hard work. We were honored to be nominated and to be a part of the finalist process.”
The couple officially started farming in 2004, the same year they were married. In 2013 they formed Jenson Family Farms LLC with his parents, Michael Sr. and Phyllis Jenson. The farm itself was established in 1857 by Gabriel Jenson, Michael Jenson Jr.’s great-great-grandfather.
The Jensons and their team currently milk 125 cows and manage 300 head of cattle. With rented land they farm about 250 acres of crops; they purchase the remaining feed for their dairy herd.
“They’re the kind of young farmers the public wants to see,” said Dr. Nick Place, veterinarian with the Hoof and Paw Veterinary Clinic in Menomonie, Wisconsin. “Their cows are treated well and Mike knows each cow. He has a personal touch with his team and is doing what it takes to make it in dairy farming.”
The family incorporated two milking robots into their farm in 2017.
“It’s difficult to find people willing to put in the hours and the hard work of farming,” Michael Jenson Jr. said. “That’s the main reason we chose to go robotic. We have a consistent milker for our cows but we still have a more-flexible lifestyle.”
The Jensons had been milking 50 more cows with the robots and an existing double-8 parallel parlor. But at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic milk prices plummeted so they reduced their herd.
Michael and Jenny Jenson started an on-farm market in 2020 to have another income stream. They had wanted to establish an on-farm market even before the pandemic hit, he said. They had been selling beef quarters and halves to friends and neighbors. The pandemic provided an impetus to increase their offerings.
They began to supply milk, meat and cheese to people who were seeing shortages in grocery stores. The Jensons now also collaborate with other producers to sell eggs, honey and maple syrup. One of their neighbors taps maple trees on the Jenson land, boiling the sap to produce syrup.
Amanda Bohl of Amanda’s Eggs near Tilden, Wisconsin, sells eggs to the Jenson farm market in addition to small grocery stores and restaurants throughout Wisconsin’s Chippewa, Eau Claire and Dunn counties. Also a dairy farmer, she started producing and selling eggs about 11 years ago for another source of income. Her farm is about 12 miles from the Jenson farm.
“We’re in the same club,” she said of working with the Jensons. “We’re selling products locally to reduce transportation costs.”
Selling direct also cuts costs associated with the supply chain, she said.
The Jensons obtained the proper licensing and opened the on-farm market in their garage. They’ve stocked it with freezers and coolers.
“We hope to expand and have a designated building in the future,” Michael Jenson Jr. said.
They market their products through word-of-mouth advertising and a Facebook page.
Mark Koger nominated the Jensons for the 2021 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer award. He recently retired as a manager for Equity Cooperative Livestock in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
“The Jensons are very progressive,” he said. “When farming got tough – especially with the pandemic – they began selling meat from home. That helped to improve their income.”
The Jensons compost manure and plant non-traditional forages.
“In a business where you can’t set the price of the product you sell, it’s difficult to maintain profitability,” Jenson said. “To counteract this we try to watch expenses but we also use out-of-the-box methods of farming such as non-traditional forages.”
He has been growing “Yield Max,” a mix of brown-midrib sorghum-sudangrass, Italian ryegrass and clovers. Most forage in summer months will be primarily sorghum-sudangrass. In cooler weather the clovers and Italian ryegrass predominate.
“We have good production of quality feed from it and it improves digestibility,” he said.
The Jensons began composting dairy manure in April 2019. What they don’t use they sell in bulk to other farmers.
“We use a lot of it in our fields,” he said. “We don’t apply commercial fertilizer; we supplement compost with minerals such as calcium.”
Kaylee Knutson is a dairy consultant for Big Gain and works with the Jensons on their dairy-nutrition program. Michael Jenson Jr. enjoys teaching people about why agriculture is important, she said.
“He just lights up when people visit for a dairy breakfast or farm tour,” she said. “He bridges the gap from farm to table with his Facebook page and social-media platform, ‘Ask Becky.’ He answers everyday questions about the life of a cow on a modern dairy farm. He advocates for understanding and openness from the public and he has had an outstanding response from his posts. People really do fall in love with his family’s passion for their farm business. The Jensons put their whole life into their business and even through rough times they put the focus first on animal health.”
Jenson offers advice to beginning farmers.
- Be sure you love farming; it takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice to make it work.
- Try to keep a reduced debt load.
- Be sure your partner is just as willing as you to take on the burdens and sacrifice involved.
"Mike advocates every chance he can,“ Knutson said. “He wants to change the way the public views the dairy industry and grow the love for farming to future generations despite the growing gap between farming generations in the current population.”
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.