Editor’s note: These are suggested improvements to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Agricultural Innovation Agenda” to better reflect the needs of the agricultural community.
OPINION As family farmers and ranchers cope with significant economic and environmental uncertainty, innovation will play a critical role in helping them continue to safely, sustainably and reliably grow our food, fuel, and fiber for generations to come.
More specifically, climate change is the single biggest long-term challenge facing U.S. farmers and ranchers; it must be a priority for the USDA’s innovation efforts. Changing weather and pest patterns, shifting growing seasons and increasing extreme weather events are undoubtedly putting family farms, rural communities and our food supply at risk. Farmers are committed to both mitigating and adapting to climate change but they don’t currently have all the information, tools or financial resources necessary to overcome the immense obstacles. To support them the USDA must both invest in climate research and new technologies as well as ensure the results are accessible to all farmers and ranchers in these difficult times.
When conducting and disseminating such research the USDA must prevent politicization and manipulation, which has become increasingly common. Farmers cannot afford for the research and innovation they rely on to be put in question for non-scientific reasons. We urge against excessive emphasis on coordination between public and private agricultural-research endeavors because it would deprive independent family farmers of needed innovation and erode viable paths toward transformative discovery. Instead the USDA should work with an eye toward long-term research needs and guarantee that results of publicly funded research remain in the public domain and that funding sources for private research are fully disclosed.
Furthermore the USDA must not exacerbate the issue of oversupply with its Agricultural Innovation Agenda, which includes the goal of “increasing agricultural production by 40 percent to meet the needs of the global population in 2050.” For decades agricultural policy has encouraged overproduction of certain goods, leaving farmers with stocks of corn, soybeans, dairy and other goods that they can’t sell and pushing prices to less than the cost of production. We suggest economic policies for farmers that move away from models that encourage farmers to produce a greater and greater volume of commodities.