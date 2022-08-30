Innovative farmer heads home

Paul Bickford, age 69, of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, a beloved friend and mentor to many, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in a farm accident.
Paul was an innovative organic farmer, a generous teacher, and a kind-hearted friend to countless people across generations and geographies. He began farming with his father, Melvin Bickford, in Sauk County, Wisconsin, before building in 1978 the Bickford Farms dairy near Ridgeway. Paul and his family converted their dairy operations from confinement to grazing in 1992, becoming pioneers and advocates for that movement. During the past decade Paul transitioned to organic-grain farming and mentorship. He brought on John and Halee Wepking as partners to ensure the farm’s succession and bring new life to its operations, as Meadowlark Organics and Community Mill.
Paul was a tireless advocate for organic farming and fostering the next generation of farmers He served on the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection’s Organic Advisory Council as well as on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers. His contributions have been many and his legacy is already living on.
Paul’s passing is felt deeply by all who knew him. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Melvin and Loretta Bickford; and son, Greg Bickford.
He is survived by his son, Levi; daughters Olivia and Michelle; stepson, Lance; Lance’s mother, Cyd; 6 grandchildren; partner Nan Fey; siblings Carol, John, Jim and Bev; business partners and farm family John and Halee Wepking; and all the Meadowlark Organics team.
A Celebration of Paul’s Life and Legacy will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at White Oaks Savannah, 4352 Wisconsin Highway 23, Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
Arrangements are by the Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home. Visit www.gorgenfh.com to share memories and condolences.