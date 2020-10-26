Ten agricultural-entrepreneur teams recently advanced in the 2021 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge, earning $7,500 each. The annual contest is sponsored by the American Farm Bureau Federation in partnership with Farm Credit.
The teams will compete Jan. 8 at the Farm Bureau convention. Winners will then advance to the final round where four finalists will each receive an additional $7,500 for a total of $15,000. The four teams will compete live Jan. 12 before an audience of Farm Bureau members as well as investors and industry representatives. The Farm Bureau Entrepreneur of the Year will win $50,000. The winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive $20,000.
Sarah Dirkes, executive director of industry relations for the American Farm Bureau, said the contestants in the competition have developed products and services that address issues from COVID response on the farm, labor challenges and rural-broadband limitations to solutions to increase profit margins and overcome adversity in the wake of natural disasters.
The Ag Innovation Challenge was established in 2015.
"(It was started) to put the spotlight on small rural businesses and to put a little cash in their pockets so they could take their businesses to the next level," said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Sonny Perdue, secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said, “I’ve traveled all around the country in the past three years and (have seen) the best American agriculture has to offer. Farmers and ranchers are some of the most tech-savvy and innovative entrepreneurs the country has. We believe our job at USDA is to help tell the great story of American agriculture, and highlight the successes and advances we’ve made in feeding the growing world.”
He urged farmers to help tell the story of American agriculture.
“We need to be better storytellers to the American public and to the global community that American agriculture is socially, economically and environmentally sustainable,” he said.
Todd Van Hoose, president and CEO of the Farm Credit Council, said Farm Credit has been a partner in the Ag Innovation Challenge from the start.
“Rural entrepreneurs are key to revitalizing rural communities,” he said. “We’re excited to watch past winners grow their businesses, and the exposure the competition provides. You don’t need to be in Silicon Valley to find the next tech startup. Rural startups have the vision, talent and capability to pursue their dreams. The challenge is about helping them realize that dream.”
But rural startups do face unique challenges when seeking funds to help build their businesses. That’s why Farm Credit champions the rural business-investment program, leveraging private equity in support of rural businesses that grow jobs and help local communities prosper, he said.
“Farm Credit has invested in rural business-investing companies, which in turn make equity investments in rural businesses across the country, many of which are developing the innovations farmers and ranchers need to stay competitive and grow their operations,” he said.
Farm Credit has a rural-investment and innovation workgroup. It consists of staff across the Farm Credit system to enhance collaboration, education and transparency concerning equity investment and innovation, Van Hoose said.
Many of the workgroup’s members help select the Ag Innovation Challenge’s semi-finalists. They also connect Rural Business Investment Company representatives with the contestants in the Ag Innovation Challenge to mentor them on their pitches so they can better perform in the competition -- and also be better-prepared to seek outside investment in their startups, he said.
The 10 semi-finalist teams were each awarded $7,500.
- AgriHoodBaltimore of Baltimore, Maryland; team lead is Richard Francis.
- Agro Empresas Black Belt of Coamo, Puerto Rico; team lead is Luis Raimundo Bures Martinez.
- Arbre Technologies Inc. of Stevens Point, Wisconsin; Team lead is Matthieu Vollmer.
- BoldCypress LLC of Oran, Missouri; team lead is Nathan Holmes.
- Butter Meat Co. of Perry, New York; team lead is Jill Gould.
- Harvust of Walla Walla, Washington; team lead is Riley Clubb.
- Insulights.com of Akron, Iowa; team lead is Bill Brown.
- Parasanti of Thrall, Texas; team lead is Max Adams.
- Row Shaver Systems LLC of Great Bend, Kansas; team lead is Dave Button.
- TerraClear Inc. of Grangeville, Idaho; team lead is Trevor Thompson.
The 10 semi-finalist teams will participate in pitch training and mentorship from Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business faculty, and network with representatives from the agriculture department’s Rural Business Investment Companies. Visit fb.org/challenge to watch a video featuring the semi-finalists and for more information.