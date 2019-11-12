ARLINGTON, Wis. – As a summer intern at the University of Wisconsin-Arlington Agricultural Research Station, Brad Schoenemann was able to see what’s involved in crop research, production and business.
But working at the Arlington station wasn’t new for Schoenemann, originally from Lodi, Wisconsin. He had worked at the station the previous four summers to earn money for college; he’s now a sophomore at UW-Platteville. He’s majoring in business but he’s also interested in agriculture, he said.
His previous summer jobs involved crop scouting, mowing, landscape maintenance and preparing for events hosted by the research station. His work ethic impressed Jeff Breuer, assistant superintendent at the station.
“Brad’s a hard worker and showed us his many talents,” Breuer said.
Breuer – himself a certified crop adviser – asked Schoenemann if he’d be interested in serving an internship. Schoenemann started the internship in May 2019. But before that he attended a week-long program on early-season crop scouting.
One of the intern’s first tasks at the Arlington station was scouting alfalfa fields for potato leafcutters.
“We had large populations of potato leafcutters in spring at the research station,” Breuer said.
Schoenemann used a sweep net to count the leafcutters. He was involved in staff decisions about spraying or cutting alfalfa to combat the insects.
“He was active in our pest-management program, and used global-positioning-system guidance equipment and systems to make spray applications,” Breuer said.
Schoenemann’s internship involved helping to select products for insect and weed control as well as product-inventory management. He also prepared batches, made applications, and posted signs that a field or plot had been treated. Doing applications in numerous research plots is demanding. The mapping and guidance systems used at the station help ensure accuracy, Breuer said.
“We send email alerts to research teams to let them know we’ve made applications and provide additional information on the type of applications,” said Breuer, who also serves as the research station’s safety director. “We have relatively small fields and a large number of researchers coming and going. We do a lot of work to ensure safety.”
The Arlington station is comprised of about 2,100 acres and leases another 2,400 acres. Most acres are planted to corn and soybeans. Station staff is responsible for determining the farm’s crop-rotation program; Schoenemann was included in the crop-rotation planning process.
Tim Boerner, chairman of the Wisconsin’s Certified Crop Adviser board, said, “The internship grooms potential candidates for industry jobs, but it also exposes them to jobs they don’t want to do. The internship program is important to the development of individual students and has been pretty successful.”
The Wisconsin Certified Crop Adviser program funded the majority of the internship program at the research station. It also helps defray traveling expenses of students who want to take the certified-crop-adviser exam, Boerner said.
Earning such certification is important for a variety of reasons. Agronomists must have the certification to write 590-nutrient-management plans, for example. Liability-insurance premiums are reduced for individuals with the certification. To maintain certification status, certified crop advisers must earn 40 continuing-education credits during each two-year cycle. Those credits are spread among four management areas – pests, soil and water, nutrients and crops.
Eric Welsh, program manager of marketing and certification at the American Society of Agronomy, said various state and regional certified-crop-adviser organizations offer scholarships to encourage student involvement in the industry. The Wisconsin program, working in collaboration with the UW agricultural-research stations, adds a research element.
“The connection to the university, research and education is great,” he said. “And certified crop advisers are seen as scientists and business partners for farmers.”
That connection appeals to Schoenemann, the business student.
Of his internship experience he said, “I’ve enjoyed learning about outreach, new technology and crop production. A lot of different factors go into crop production.”
Visit www.certifiedcropadviser.org and arlington.ars.wisc.edu for more information.