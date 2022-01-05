It’s time for serious reform

OPINION The Biden-Harris Administration has released its Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain. The plan aims to address competition and fairness in the meat and poultry sector by dedicating $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to expand independent processing capacity.
The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition applauds the administration’s Action Plan. Now is the time for serious reform to restore fairness, transparency and competition in agriculture, and to address concentration and consolidation – the structural root of many challenges that farmers, ranchers and food processors face.
The plan is a very positive step to ensure farmers and ranchers receive fair prices and that the entire processing sector is more resilient, flexible and fair to workers. Increasing independent processing options for farmers and ranchers also creates a more-competitive market that benefits consumers.
The ongoing pandemic didn’t create a vulnerable and unstable food system, but it has certainly exposed long-existing problems with concentration that have been squeezing producers for years and have created barriers to entry for new producers. The “economies of scale” that have helped greatly-concentrated packers rake in record profits has cut the farmers share of the food dollar and helped to hollow out rural Main Street. The Administration’s plan would help decrease consolidation, improve worker conditions, support more-resilient local and regional markets, and ensure farmers and ranchers can earn a fair price.
The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition looks forward to working with the hard-working team at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure this support reaches small and very-small federally inspected processors. We urge them to help these existing processors, as well as new and farmer-led processors who are ready to expand to meet regional demand.
Visit www.whitehouse.gov and search for “meat supply chain” for more information.
Eric Deeble is the policy director for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. Visit sustainableagriculture.net for more information.