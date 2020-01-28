OPINION During the recent Wisconsin State of the State, Gov. Tony Evers reflected on the accomplishments made in 2019 and the priorities we must carry out in the year ahead. As we draw closer to the end of this legislative session we have a stronger sense of urgency to finish things.
Along with his effort to create a Fair Maps Commission and Task Force on Student Debt, Evers announced a three-part plan to address the visible challenges affecting our farmers and rural communities.
Wisconsin lost more than a third of dairy farms in the past decade, losing 800 in 2019 alone. At a time when local family farms are disappearing rapidly and Wisconsin is leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, we need to take action.
During the State of the State, Evers called for a special session for the Legislature to consider eight bills to support our farmers and invest in our agricultural industries and rural communities. I’m especially proud of the proposal to create a small-farm diversity-grant program to help new producers with initial startup costs, a bill I introduced earlier this session.
In the agricultural special-session bill package, Evers included several other proposals.
- Create the Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports to help build Wisconsin’s presence in international dairy markets.
- Offer more opportunity for dairy processors who want to innovate and become more efficient in their practice through the dairy-processor grant program.
- Expand the Farm Center to assist farmers in financial planning and farm succession.
- Increase resources and partnership opportunities for farmers through the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension.
- Provide additional mental-health services and peer-support programming for farmers.
- Connect farmers to education and training assistance through new grant programs.
- Promote producer-consumer relationships in local communities through the Farm-to-School program.
The announcement of the special session was not the only productive news Evers shared during the State of the State. As the second part of his agricultural-investment plan, Evers announced the creation of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity.
The commission will be comprised of members of Wisconsin’s rural communities and agricultural industries. Members will travel around the state learning about agricultural issues directly from key stakeholders. That experience will qualify them to advise the governor and Legislature regarding critical agricultural and rural-economic solutions we must make moving forward.
Under the third part of the agricultural-investment plan, Evers directed the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to create the Office of Rural Prosperity. The new division within the agency will focus on broadband expansion, accessible health care in our rural areas, housing availability and more.
The creation of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation initially overlooked the impact of our rural economy, a critical piece of the puzzle. Now we’re really going to be a major player in building the economy like we always knew we were capable of.
The day after the State of the State Address, I had the opportunity to discuss rural prosperity with community members and members of the Evers cabinet. I realized these are just the beginning steps toward prioritizing the issues that matter most to our economy and way of life in our rural areas.
Now we need leaders to prove they understand the urgency of our agricultural industry and farm families. This may be the greatest opportunity yet to demonstrate how shared governance can work. Let’s get to work!