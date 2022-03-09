It's time to ban Brazilian beef

OPINION The World Organization of Animal Health – or OIE – was founded in 1924 through an international agreement to “ensure transparency in the global animal-disease situation, in order to collect, analyze and disseminate veterinary scientific information.” Through the years it has encouraged international cohesion to control animal diseases and set standards for veterinary services, resulting in a safeguard for international trade in animals and their products.
Why should we know what OIE is and what it does? The world looks to OIE for information when there’s an outbreak of African swine flu, Foot and Mouth Disease, or Mad Cow Disease – bovine spongiform encephalopathy or BSE. The OIE website lists all the diseases and infections that require notification when a country discovers a case.
The list is long and covers domestic animals such as horses, cattle, sheep, goats, bees, poultry and swine. There are 182 member countries involved with OIE; OIE has been recognized by the World Trade Organization as a reference organization. A country reports animal diseases to OIE so the rest of the world can take appropriate action. OIE has reporting standards that all members agree to follow – such as reporting any occurrence within 24 hours, and having a nation’s veterinary authorities give periodic updates regarding efforts to combat the disease and as the disease progress within that country’s borders.
OIE is an important cog in identifying and fighting global animal diseases. Its goal is simple – learn where and when animal diseases occur, and work with members to control and contain those diseases. That helps keep our domestic animals safe, and keeps our food supply safe and reliable. In 2003 when the United States had its first case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy in Washington State, our government reported it immediately to OIE.
I remember being nervous near the holidays, not knowing how it would affect our cattle markets. Japan and North Korea banned our imports immediately. The world knew because we didn’t hide anything. Since then we have had a total of six cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy in the United States, all deemed atypical or naturally occurring. That separates it from disease caused by contaminated feed. We’ve played by the rules and have ridden out the bumps as they have presented themselves for export bans and market fluctuations.
This past year Germany and the United Kingdom reported cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy within days of their occurrence. But one country has not been playing by the rules. Brazil had two atypical cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy this past year. They reported those cases Sept. 3 but Brazil knew about them in June. That raises a red flag. How can we trust the Brazilian government about food safety if they don’t meet the standard that 181 other countries have agreed to follow?
This isn’t the first time Brazil has delayed reporting bovine spongiform encephalopathy. The country was months, even years behind reporting cases in 2019, 2014 and 2012. China has banned Brazilian beef; China is the world’s largest importer of beef and Brazil is the largest exporter of beef. Is the Brazilian government’s plan to dump its beef into the United States? That seems a likely scenario. The only way to stop that by having Congress ban Brazilian beef until they adhere to the OIE regulations.
A bill has been introduced to Congress to ban Brazilian imports until there is a systemic review of Brazil’s reporting system. This is about food safety and security. I ask you to contact your senators and ask them to back the bill. Let’s ensure the issues are dealt with the proper way, openly and honestly.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000. The two have been married for 32 years, and have two grown children who still help with haying as well as during big cow-working days like branding and pregnancy testing. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years. The couple have been National Farmers Organization members since 1994, when they bought their first cows to run with her parents on the ranch. They are the fourth generation operating the ranch in her family.