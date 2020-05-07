Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Badger Chapter of the National Agri-Marketing Association. Members are involved in marketing positions at many levels – industry, agency, association or media. The Badger chapter hosts a number of educational and networking events.
UNION GROVE, Wis. – Rebecca Ivey credits organizations such as FFA and the National Agri-Marketing Association for her growth as an agricultural marketer and communicator. She uses her skills in her position as a corporate-events manager for the Case IH brand.
Provide a little background on yourself.
Ivey: I was raised near Waterford, Wisconsin. I lived on a hobby farm where show pigs became my first true passion in the agriculture industry.
Provide a little background on any ag-related organizations with which you’ve been involved.
Ivey: 4-H and FFA were a big part of my life when I was young. I believe that without FFA, I wouldn’t be who I am today. The National FFA Organization put me on my career path through opportunities in leadership, public speaking and real-world activities. Thanks to FFA, I knew a career within agriculture – where I could market and promote this great industry – was exactly what I aspired to do.
In college I was a member of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville National Agri-Marketing Association chapter, Collegiate FFA, Agribusiness Club, Ag Council and Alpha Zeta.
After college I continued my involvement with the National Agri-Marketing Association on a professional level. I joined the (Wisconsin) Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction committee in 2018 and became a board member in 2020. I also founded the CNH Industrial FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter while being a lifetime FFA member.
When and why did you join the Badger Chapter of the National Agri-Marketing Association?
Ivey: Joining the University of Wisconsin-Platteville National Agri-Marketing Association chapter while I was a student was one of the best moves I could’ve made for my future. I put the curriculum of my degree into a real-life application of creating and presenting a marketing plan. I was the chapter president during my senior year. The experience of leading a team through the business side of our chapter as well as building a strategic marketing plan was a great stepping stone into my first role as a communications specialist.
Continuing to be a member of the Badger National Agri-Marketing Association was important. It provided networking opportunities to ensure I was entering the workforce with great connections. And it provided relevant educational content.
I had an opportunity in 2018 to join the Badger National Agri-Marketing Association board; I was thrilled and honored to be a part of that group. The organization had already done so much for me both personally and professionally, I knew it was important to give back and volunteer my time. I’m also involved in the organization on the national level. I’ve served since 2017 on the Agri-Marketing Conference Committee. I served as the committee’s vice-chair in 2019 and am the 2020 Agri-Marketing Conference Chair. The conference normally is held in April but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Discuss your educational experience.
Ivey: I earned a bachelor’s degree in 2013 in agribusiness with an emphasis in marketing and communications from UW-Platteville. I earned a master’s degree in communications in 2018 from Purdue University.
Tell us a little bit about your career.
Ivey: I started working at CNH Industrial after graduation and am still working there today. I spent the first five years of my career as a communications specialist for the New Holland brand. Later I worked as trade-show manager for New Holland. For the past two years I’ve served as corporate-events manager for the Case IH brand.
What do you like most about having a career in agriculture and your current job?
Ivey: Being able to combine my passion and my career is rewarding on so many levels. Knowing my actions promote the brand I work for and the products we sell as well as the agriculture industry in general is remarkable.
The best part of event management is working to create a positive, engaging and memorable experience. Events are a great touchpoint from a brand that can have a lasting impact on your audience.
Who have been your mentors and in what ways have they most helped you?
Ivey: One of the advantages of the agriculture industry is its tight-knit community and network. Finding mentors or support is never far away.
Are there particular women you admire for their leadership or accomplishments?
Ivey: Annie Kinwa-Muzinga has provided me life lessons. She was my agribusiness professor and adviser for my student National Agri-Marketing Association chapter. She continues to provide support as a mentor.
She’s one of agriculture’s most passionate and faith-driven women. She wants nothing more than to provide leadership, experiences and support to ensure one can excel and be successful. She led by example. She purchased 200 acres of land near Kikwit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She started the Kivuvu Farm as a way to empower women and provide them an opportunity to farm.
What are the biggest challenges you face in your career in agriculture? Do you face any particular challenges being a woman in the agriculture business?
Ivey: One of the biggest challenges is market volatility and how that affects our go-to-market strategies. But that provides us an opportunity to stay flexible and adapt to current trends. While it can be a challenge it’s also our greatest opportunity to evolve and stay relevant.
To me being a woman doesn’t change anything. Through hard work and dedication we have the opportunity to be impactful leaders in the industry.
What advice would you have for other women interested in pursuing a career in agriculture?
Ivey: Step out of your comfort zone, try new things and take risks. Find a way to combine your passions and your career. The result will be both rewarding and gratifying. Don’t be afraid to network. Reach out to someone and support others. This is a tight-knit industry and that will be key to your continued success.
Visit nama.org and badgernama.org for more information.