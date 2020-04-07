New axles and tire options on JCB’s new Fastrac 4000 Series tractors have the potential of increased payloads and durability, according to the British manufacturer. Another key feature on the refreshed range is a locking front-axle differential, which has the capability to increase traction in the field.
The upgrades also include a factory-fitted precision-guidance option as well as engines with an auto shut-down feature and extended service intervals that help further reduce total cost of ownership.
John Smith, JCB Agriculture managing director, said: “Fastrac 4000 Series tractors continue to win over new owners and operators with their unique combination of speed, comfort, road safety, field traction and four-wheel-steer maneuverability – all of which contribute to increased productivity.”
The maximum power and torque outputs are unchanged at 175 horsepower, 208 horsepower and 235 horsepower, according to the company, but running costs are reduced thanks to a new auto-stop feature, which eliminates unnecessary fuel use by shutting down the engine after a period at idling speed. Engine oil- and filter-service intervals have been extended from 500 hours to 600 hours.
The new heavy-duty JCB axles that deliver power from the step-less or continuously variable transmission have 33 percent better load ratings than before. They also have increased durability thanks to larger hubs and bearings as well as larger kingpin bearings.
The upgrades will be especially beneficial for tractors engaged in high-draft load work, Smith said, or when fitted with new tire options that help deliver even better levels of traction in the field.
Permitted gross vehicle weight is increased, so larger externally mounted brake discs are fitted all round to increase braking performance. At the front the axle differential is a larger hydraulically engaged locking design rather than a limited slip unit to further enhance tractive effort when conditions are slippery underfoot.
The introduction of more-advanced “Very High Flexion” or VT category high-speed-rated field traction tires will enable operators to make the most of the Fastrac’s 50:50 static weight distribution, as well as the consistent ride height and in-work weight distribution provided by self-levelling suspension front and rear.
The sophisticated tires can operate at a lesser inflation pressure for a given load, resulting in a larger footprint that delivers increased traction and less compaction of the soil. Conversely those characteristics can be used to carry a heavier load than lesser tires of the same size without resorting to greater tire-inflation pressures.
Either way operators can exploit the tires and the increased carrying capacity of the new Fastrac 4000 Series tractors to achieve greater outputs and increased productivity without compromising legal road speed.
To further enhance the global-position-system-complete technology available on Fastrac tractors, a factory-installed Trimble GFX-750 option prepares the tractor for immediate operation in the field, according to the company. Its simplicity, repeatable guidance and choice of signal-correction services has made it a popular after-market purchase. The configurable 10-inch color touch screen can be used as an ISOBUS virtual terminal for simpler implement operation.
