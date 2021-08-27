Judges rank Dairy Expo submissions

MADISON, Wis. -- A judge plunged a trier — a metal tool resembling a thin, 8-inch-long spade — into a block of aged cheddar, pulled out a plug of cheese, sniffed it, gave it a bend and tasted.
The cheddar recently was judged at the Madison Area Technical College — one of about 1,400 submissions of cheese, milk, butter and ice cream in the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. Judges ranked every submission from 93 categories and named the winners.
“It’s a job that takes training, you have to start somewhere," said Robert Bradley, the contest’s head judge. "It takes training to know exactly what the flavor is, and what the body and texture is. It’s about knowing and understanding, having enough training in your background to know what to do and what to call it.”
The Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, which hosts the contest, recently announced the dairy-product contest grand champions in the categories of ice cream, cheese, butter and Grade A product. Madison’s Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream won with its vanilla-bean ice cream, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese of Waterloo won with its chocolate mascarpone, and Prairie Farms Dairy from Carbondale, Illinois, won with its cottage cheese.
The winning products will be auctioned during the World Dairy Expo, which will be held from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 at the Alliant Energy Center.
Competition can be stiff, said Brad Legreid, executive director of the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association. All products start with a rating of 100, which is then decreased during judging based on factors ranging from color and texture to taste and smell, he said.
Contest winners can use the results in their marketing programs and to stand out among their peers. In addition to the grand champions there are class winners in each category. Those that don’t win receive feedback from judges to improve their product.
“Even if they don’t win, the judges are some of the top sensory experts in the country,” Legreid said. “It sounds kind of schmaltzy, but everyone is a winner. The first-place winners get marketing opportunities and everybody gets free (research and development) to find out what's wrong with their product and why they didn’t win.”
The 1,400 entries submitted was a considerable increase from the 100 entries submitted for the competition’s first year in 2003. Just two classes — butter and cheese — were judged then.
The 2020 expo and competition were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 contest entries were less than the 1,500 received in 2019, but Legreid expressed optimism for continued growth in the future. While the competition traditionally sees international submissions, only entries from North America were submitted this year due to coronavirus-related restrictions. The 2021 competition had entries from 42 states.
“It’s the fastest-growing dairy contest ever,” Legreid said. “It has been breaking all records.”
Expo planning ‘full steam ahead’
One of the Madison area’s signature events, World Dairy Expo was founded in 1967 and has become one of the world's premier agriculture expositions. The expo includes shows, exhibitors, seminars and food events.
The event traditionally attracts 62,000 people from 100 countries for a week each fall. It serves as a major economic boon for hotels and restaurants. It also draws high-profile visits, such as from then-U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in 2019.
Event officials earlier this year solicited proposals for alternative locations outside of Dane County. That was because of the county’s COVID-19-related restrictions on dining and public gatherings in place at the time.
With hopes of keeping the event — the largest convention and exposition in Dane County — county officials offered the expo a 10-year contract extension in March. The annual event has an estimated annual economic impact of more than $45 million in Madison. Under the proposed contract, the 2021 and 2022 events would be hosted by the county at no cost to the expo. That was proposed to help recoup losses from 2020.
The expo’s board agreed in April to keep the event, which has been held in Madison since it began more than 50 years ago. The board hasn't yet announced a formal decision on the county’s offer of a contract extension. Officials with the expo and Alliant Energy Center in a joint statement said that organizers remain focused on the fall event. Conversations on the contract are ongoing.
Plans for the 2021 event are proceeding “full steam ahead,” with new educational and networking features. Organizers are maintaining regular contact with county and public-health officials.
While the Alliant Energy Center recently announced that attendees will need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to gain entry, that rule isn't applicable to the upcoming expo, officials said. They also said they're hopeful that Public Health Madison and Dane County’s new mask order, which requires everyone age 2 and older to wear a face covering in indoor public settings, won't be extended beyond its current Sept. 16 expiration date.
The overhead doors of the New Holland Pavilions, which are used for housing cattle, will remain open during the event. An on-site ventilation system also will be used, officials said.
“World Dairy Expo is optimistic that masks won't be required in the pavilions during the event even if the face-covering order is extended,” according to the statement.