Dairy producers will need to strengthen balance sheets before herd expansion rallies. Some dairies are in stronger positions and are taking advantage of better milk prices by filling their barns and moving forward with expansion plans.
Working capital is the front-line defense in risk management. It’s not a ratio, but rather real dollars. It provides a snapshot of a farm’s financial position on a given day. Working capital is measured by the operation's current assets minus current liabilities.
When farm incomes declined so did working capital, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Sector-wide working capital in 2012 was more than $160 billion. The USDA projects that working capital in 2020 will decline to $52 billion. The appropriate level of working capital depends on the enterprise. But it’s the downward trend that’s problematic for the industry.
David Widmar of Agricultural Economic Insights discussed working capital as a percentage of gross revenue.
"One way of thinking about the ratio is "for every $100 of gross revenue, how much financial cushion (working capital) is there?" The accompanying chart shows the measure since 2012. When farm income and working capital were both high the working-capital to gross-revenue ratio was 37 percent. More recently the ratio has been closer to 15 percent. In 2020 the ratio is expected to reach 12 percent. For every $100 of projected revenue, the sector will have only $12 of working capital. Many producers will find the current portion of their balance sheet to be very tight in 2020."
The University of Minnesota has worked with FINPACK data to determine the adequacy of working capital by computing working capital to gross revenue. By comparing the level of working capital to a farm's annual gross income, it provides perspective on the adequacy of working capital.
Let's view working capital in terms of adequacy. Are income and property taxes or living expenses listed as a current liability on your balance sheet? Working capital is required to cover them. Liquidity and working capital aren’t a measure of wealth but if bills pile up faster than they can be paid, working capital isn’t sufficient.
A farmer who has a working-capital to gross-income ratio of 8 percent will rely heavily on borrowed operating money. The farmer will deplete his or her own working capital early in the year.
A farmer who has a working-capital to gross-revenue of 26 percent will rely on borrowed money during the year, but not as heavily and not as soon.
Working-capital to gross-revenue of greater than 30 percent indicates a strong enterprise while less than 10 percent is a fragile enterprise. Enterprises between those numbers fall in a caution range.
Again the balance sheet is a snapshot of a farm’s financial condition on a given day. It changes as business is conducted each day and as bills are paid, crops are harvested and new loans are established. Even as milk checks have gradually increased, repairing the balance sheet is paramount before capital expansion.
Visit extension.iastate.edu and finpack.umn.edu for more