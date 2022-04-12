Kernza benchmarks published

A new report on Kernza, an intermediate wheatgrass trademarked by The Land Institute, recently was released. On-farm experimentation with the grain has been supported by agronomic research, development of a knowledge-sharing infrastructure, and community-building efforts.
“Researchers provide support to growers, processors and producers, who then share knowledge and data with stakeholders from their hands-on experiences working with Kernza,” said Tessa Peters, director of crop stewardship at The Land Institute. “The report gives us confidence that the cooperative approach is working. It shows that the perennial grain-agriculture movement is possible … and growing.”
There are about 4,000 commercial acres of Kernza compared to the estimated 500 acres grown in 2019. Minnesota and Kansas have the most acres. Montana is emerging as a new hub.
Despite drought conditions in many primary production areas, the report also shows that yields more than doubled to more than 400 pounds per acre compared to 2019 estimates.
Plant breeding continues to improve. The Land Institute and the University of Minnesota expect new Kernza seed-variety releases in 2023. The varieties show promising results in research trials with as much as a 20-percent yield-potential increase compared to current varieties.
Kernza grows 10-feet-long roots that help sequester carbon and foster healthy soil and water. Its perennial growth habit builds soil organic matter and promotes biodiversity above and below ground. Its grain also has many uses in food and beverages.
The new report enables stakeholders to create economic and market models to project where the supply of Kernza will be in the next five to 25 years, given yield progress and breeding targets. The data are crucial to supply-chain development, helping predict grain supplies and allowing businesses to decide on new product innovations.
Policymakers also rely on the data to see future potential of perennial grain-agriculture programs they support. Perennial grains have been incorporated into the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Conservation Stewardship Program E328C for 2022.
Kernza trademark licensees, partners and collaborators, with support from the USDA KernzaCAP grant, will begin in 2022 to build a business association. The objective is to create a stable market, robust grain supply, and greater consumer knowledge.
Other initiatives are underway to develop incentives and land-access packages for Kernza growers to add new growers from traditionally disadvantaged farmer and rancher groups. In 2023, the USDA will add Kernza’s carbon-sequestration potential to COMET-Farm, the federal whole farm and ranch carbon and greenhouse-gas accounting system. That will be vital to leveraging Kernza in future climate-smart agriculture initiatives. Visit landinstitute.org and forevergreen.umn.edu for more information.