From seed to best possible end uses, Kernza is under the microscope at the University of Minnesota and at farms throughout the state. Kernza is the registered trade name of intermediate wheatgrass, which can be grown for both forage and grain purposes. It’s being developed for commercialization by the Forever Green Initiative, a collaboration between the University of Minnesota and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Research Service.
The program’s breeders have been working to increase Kernza’s seed size and grain yield. Plant-breeding efforts since 2011 have helped in achieving grain-yield increases between 5 percent and 10 percent per year.
“This is the honeymoon phase of working with a new crop,” said Jacob Junger, a researcher in the University of Minnesota-Department of Agronomy and Plant Genetics.
Yield improvements have been impressive when compared to spring wheat, where yield has improved just 1.8 percent per year since 1910, he said. The ability to sequence the Kernza genome enables breeders to better understand the genes associated with traits such as large seeds.
“This enables us to make selections when using traditional plant-breeding methods; we’re not using any genetic modification,” he said. “We now have a lot of genetic tools to use.”
The Forever Green Initiative also has been working with farmers around the state of Minnesota to study Kernza’s agronomic requirements and how to grow it profitability in the upper Midwest.
The initiative recently released for 2020 planting its first commercial Kernza variety. The initial release of the variety – MN-Clearwater – prioritizes Minnesota farmers. Growing and marketing the new variety as Kernza requires becoming a registered Kernza grower with The Land Institute, which originally developed the crop. The Land Institute also holds the trademark.
Growers interested in growing the crop can download a management guide or listen to recorded presentations from websites. The guide provides information on planting, management, harvest and storage.
Farmers who have been testing the crop in cooperation with the University of Minnesota have provided feedback. The ideal planting time for Kernza is mid-August to the beginning of September in Minnesota. Planting rate ranges from 5 to 20 pounds of seed per acre.
Carmen Fernholz owns and operates a certified-organic diversified farm in Madison, Minnesota. In 2011 he planted 2 acres to the crop. The next summer he windrowed and baled Kernza, averaging 3 tons of biomass per acre. He has continued to work with the University of Minnesota to replicate plots. In August 2018 he planted MN-Clearwater and harvested 15 acres in 2019. He made another new seeding in 2019. Kernza planted in a crop rotation can follow a small grain, he said.
He worked his field’s stubble and planted Kernza. The crop is similar to prairie grass and performs well in a firm seed bed. It doesn’t need to be planted deep, he said. Before planting he also knifed hog manure into the field.
The newest variety – MN-Clearwater – has fewer hulls than older varieties of Kernza. That enabled Fernholz to use a regular seed drill. He planted Kernza at a rate of 14 to 15 pounds of seed per acre in both 2018 and 2019. He planted the seed using 6-inch spacing.
The crop overwinters and is ready for harvest the following summer. The University of Minnesota suggests either direct combining the crop or swathing followed by combining. Fernholz said the Kernza seed head ripens from the tip down. Farmers need to wait until the bottom kernels are ripe. But some shattering can occur so work continues on determining optimal harvest time. In addition Kernza stems are still green when the seed head is ripe.
“If you’re going to do a straight cut you need to cut below the seed head,” he said.
Fernholz windrowed the crop to allow it to dry and then combined it. He has worked with the university to determine proper combine settings. Adjusting the threshing mechanism can be challenging because Kernza seed has hulls and is lightweight.
The Forever Green Initiative is continuing to form licensing agreements with farmers to multiply seed. Potentially there could be 2,000 acres planted to Kernza in 2020 in Minnesota.
The panel discussion on Kernza was featured at the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service's Organic Farming Conference, which was held Feb. 27-29 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit bit.ly/Kernza-Grower-Guide and bit.ly/Kernza-Grower-Resources and landinstitute.org and mosesorganic.org for more information.