Know avian-influenza signs
Learn about the symptoms of avian flu for birds and humans, and what to do if an outbreak occurs.

Know the signs indicating that birds are infected with avian-influenza viruses. Understanding the signs and symptoms of avian flu is important to control its spread. Learn about the symptoms of avian flu for birds and humans, and what to do if an outbreak occurs. Symptoms vary depending on virus strain, age and species of infected birds, other bacterial disease and the environment.

It’s also important to take precautions to prevent the outbreak of the avian flu. Use personal protective equipment like disposable coveralls, boot covers, protective gloves and other safety gear. Also consider safety signs, foot baths, cleaning products, bird netting and fencing, and wild-bird repellants to keep wild birds away.

Avian flu symptoms for birds

• sudden death without any signs

• lack of coordination

• purple discoloration of the wattles, combs, and legs

• soft-shelled or misshapen eggs

• lack of energy and appetite

• diarrhea

• swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles and hocks

• nasal discharge

• decreased egg production

• coughing, sneezing

Poultry workers should be aware of the signs of avian influenza in poultry so they can take immediate steps to protect themselves and other workers, quarantine the farm to prevent the spread of disease and report the disease to responsible animal-health authorities.

All poultry workers should know the signs and symptoms of avian-influenza-virus infection in humans so measures can be taken for immediate treatment.

Avian flu symptoms for humans

• fever

• cough

• sore throat

• conjunctivitis – eye infections

• muscle aches

Infection with avian influenza viruses can also lead to other medical issues.

• pneumonia

• acute respiratory distress

• other severe and life-threatening complications

A worker who experiences any of those symptoms or illnesses, or who may have been exposed to the avian influenza virus, should seek medical care; tell the health-care provider prior to arrival that exposure to the avian influenza virus may have occurred.

Take anti-viral medication for prevention. Seasonal influenza vaccination will not prevent infection with avian influenza A viruses, but can reduce the risk of co-infection with human and avian influenza. In the event of an avian influenza outbreak, workers involved in disease-control and eradication activities should consult their health-care providers about the advisability of taking anti-viral medications for influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that workers receive a daily influenza-antiviral drug for the entire time they’re in direct contact with infected poultry or contaminated surfaces.

Visit gemplers.com for more information.

Avian-flu danger to humans

The USDA states, "Avian influenza does not present an immediate public-health concern. No human cases of these avian-influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. As a reminder the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses."

The CDC states, "Although avian influenza A viruses usually do not infect people, rare cases of human infection with these viruses have been reported. Infected birds shed avian influenza virus in their saliva, mucous and feces. Human infections with bird flu viruses can happen when enough virus goes into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled. That can happen when virus is in the air -- in droplets or possibly dust -- and a person breathes it in, or when a person touches something that has virus on it then touches his or her mouth, eyes or nose. Rare human infections with some avian viruses have occurred most often after unprotected contact with infected birds or surfaces contaminated with avian influenza viruses. However some infections have been identified where direct contact was not known to have occurred. Illness in people has ranged from mild to severe.

"The spread of avian influenza A viruses from one ill person to another has been reported very rarely, and when it has been reported it has been limited, inefficient and not sustained. However because of the possibility that avian influenza A viruses could change and gain the ability to spread easily between people, monitoring for human infection and person-to-person spread is extremely important for public health."

