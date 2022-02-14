Know avian-influenza signs

Know the signs indicating that birds are infected with avian-influenza viruses. Understanding the signs and symptoms of avian flu is important to control its spread. Learn about the symptoms of avian flu for birds and humans, and what to do if an outbreak occurs. Symptoms vary depending on virus strain, age and species of infected birds, other bacterial disease and the environment.
It’s also important to take precautions to prevent the outbreak of the avian flu. Use personal protective equipment like disposable coveralls, boot covers, protective gloves and other safety gear. Also consider safety signs, foot baths, cleaning products, bird netting and fencing, and wild-bird repellants to keep wild birds away.
Avian flu symptoms for birds
• sudden death without any signs
• lack of coordination
• purple discoloration of the wattles, combs, and legs
• soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
• lack of energy and appetite
• diarrhea
• swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles and hocks
• nasal discharge
• decreased egg production
• coughing, sneezing
Poultry workers should be aware of the signs of avian influenza in poultry so they can take immediate steps to protect themselves and other workers, quarantine the farm to prevent the spread of disease and report the disease to responsible animal-health authorities.
All poultry workers should know the signs and symptoms of avian-influenza-virus infection in humans so measures can be taken for immediate treatment.
Avian flu symptoms for humans
• fever
• cough
• sore throat
• conjunctivitis – eye infections
• muscle aches
Infection with avian influenza viruses can also lead to other medical issues.
• pneumonia
• acute respiratory distress
• other severe and life-threatening complications
A worker who experiences any of those symptoms or illnesses, or who may have been exposed to the avian influenza virus, should seek medical care; tell the health-care provider prior to arrival that exposure to the avian influenza virus may have occurred.
Take anti-viral medication for prevention. Seasonal influenza vaccination will not prevent infection with avian influenza A viruses, but can reduce the risk of co-infection with human and avian influenza. In the event of an avian influenza outbreak, workers involved in disease-control and eradication activities should consult their health-care providers about the advisability of taking anti-viral medications for influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that workers receive a daily influenza-antiviral drug for the entire time they’re in direct contact with infected poultry or contaminated surfaces.
