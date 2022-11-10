La Niña hides climate-change effects

We’ve been talking about La Niña – the cool phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation climate pattern – for going on three years now. People have started to ask us whether all these La Niñas could offset global warming. The short answer is no. La Niña is no match for global warming.
The simplest evidence is that global average temperature during recent La Niña years is warmer than for El Niño years in earlier decades. In fact the La Niña year of 2020 tied 2016 – a year that started with a major El Niño – as the all-time-record-warm global-surface temperature.
But if global warming continues year after year regardless of La Niña, then how does the surface temperature manage to cool at all during La Niña? Where does that excess heat go? We posed these questions to previous contributors Mike McPhaden, Richard Allan and Shang-Ping Xie.
- Michael McPhaden is an oceanographer and expert on El Niño and the Southern Oscillation – ENSO – at the NOAA Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory.
- Richard Allan is a climate scientist at the University of Reading.
- Shang-Ping Xie is a climate dynamicist at the University of California-Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
QUESTION: When we look back over the historical temperature record, we see that the warmest years in any decade are usually El Niño years and the coldest years are usually La Niña years. Why is that?
Mike: During El Niño, unusually warm sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean lead to increased evaporation and cooling of the ocean. At the same time the increased cloudiness blocks more sunlight from entering the ocean. When water vapor condenses and forms clouds, heat is released into the atmosphere. So during El Niño there is less heating of the ocean and more heating of the atmosphere than normal.
During La Niña, the opposite happens. With colder La Niña sea-surface temperatures, there is less evaporative cooling of the ocean, less convective cloudiness blocking the sun from heating the ocean and less convective heating of the atmosphere.
So the atmosphere warms more during El Niño and less during La Niña, and that affects global average temperature. We have found that for every degree Celsius of El Niño warming in the central equatorial Pacific, the global average surface temperature increases by 0.07 degree C or 0.13 degrees Fahrenheit – with a delay of two to three months. Similarly for 1 degree C cooling during La Niña, global average surface temperatures decrease by about 0.07 degree C. It may not sound like much but it involves huge transfers of heat between the ocean and atmosphere that affect the entire globe.
Shang-Ping: During La Niña, the surface cooling of the equatorial Pacific is due to the intensified trade winds that upwell cold water from beneath. That causes major shifts in atmospheric convection – heavy tropical showers and thunderstorms – and circulation. Those changes in tropical convection also induce large atmospheric waves with horizontal scales of thousands of miles that communicate the La Niña effect to the rest of the tropics. As a result, La Niña causes the rest of the tropics to cool – both over the oceans and on land.
Outside the tropics the atmospheric circulation change during La Niña causes warming over much of the North Pacific with cooling over Alaska and western Canada. But the surface-temperature effect is small when averaged around the globe outside of the tropics. Thus the La Niña contribution to global-average surface temperature is mostly from the tropics.
QUESTION: In the big-picture sense, Earth’s average global surface temperature is determined by the balance between incoming sunlight and outgoing heat energy. Are the temperature changes we see during La Niña and El Niño the result of a change in the planetary energy balance?
Richard: No. In El Niño years, the warmer oceans in the tropical Pacific heat the atmosphere above – mostly through evaporation and condensation of moisture in clouds. That eventually causes more heat loss to space. That means there is temporarily less energy arriving than leaving the planet following El Niño. We’re talking about a few-months lag between the temperature changes in the eastern tropical Pacific and the global responses in the planetary energy balance. The reverse takes place in La Niña. That gives us a heavy hint that ENSO drives a change in Earth’s energy budget, not the other way around. Warm events are generally associated with less planetary heating and cool events are associated with more heating.
People are also reading…
Shang-Ping: What Richard said is very important – La Niña drives, instead of being driven by, a planetary energy perturbation. The oscillation between El Niño and La Niña involves the redistribution of the warm-water volume in the tropical Pacific Ocean. The surface cooling of the equatorial Pacific results from increased upwelling of the cold water from the thermocline; it’s not the result of the planet absorbing less energy.
In contrast, anthropogenic or human-caused global warming results from extra heat that the increased greenhouse gases trap in the climate system. Because those gases are uniformly distributed in the atmosphere, they cause surface temperature to increase everywhere.
QUESTION: Satellite and ocean observations show an increase in energy building every year as greenhouse gas concentrations continue to increase, even through periods when the rate of surface-temperature increase slows. That’s largely because the deeper layers of the ocean are storing much of the excess heat. What do we know about where and how the ocean stores this heat?
Mike: On the seasonal and year-to-year time scales that characterize ENSO variations, it’s the upper few-hundred meters of the ocean that matter most for the storage, transport and exchange of heat with the atmosphere. The tropical Pacific is the main center of action on those time scales, though there is a partial compensation of tropical heat gain and loss from opposite tendencies at higher latitudes. For example during El Niño the tropical Pacific experiences a large heat loss to the atmosphere but some of that heat is reabsorbed into the ocean at higher latitudes because of El Niño teleconnections.
On longer decadal time scales, like that of the hiatus in global surface warming during the first decade of the 21st century, the tropical Pacific experienced a prolonged period of unusual heat gain because of the La Niña-like conditions that prevailed at this time. Much of that heat gain was transported to the Indian Ocean through the Indonesia Seas – the porous boundary that separates the Pacific from the Indian Oceans. Outside the tropics, sinking of water masses in the high latitudes of the North Atlantic can transport heat to abyssal depths on decadal and longer time scales as part of the Meridional Overturning Circulation. The Southern Ocean is also a key region for the uptake of anomalous heat associated with climate change.
Where the ocean exchanges heat with the atmosphere, and how the ocean stores and transports that heat, is really central to our understanding of how the climate system works across all time scales. To riff on the expression “follow the money,” if you want to understand how the climate system works, you need to “follow the heat” in the ocean.
QUESTION: Richard wrote in 2014 about changes in ocean circulation across the Pacific that were likely responsible for increased deep-ocean heat uptake and slower surface warming during the first decade or so of the 20th century. Since then we’ve had another shorter period since 2016 where global surface temperatures have not increased noticeably. Are the same processes at work?
Richard: Warming has continued apace since 2014. The recent 2011-2020 decade was about 1.1 degrees C warmer than the 1850-1900 early-industrial period based, on a recent United Nations-Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. But the warming doesn’t progress smoothly; it comes in fits and starts. For example rapid warming since about 2011 peaked with the 2015-2016 El Nino event. That level of warmth has been maintained since rather than continuing to rise, with further ups and downs balancing out. Since 2014 energy has continued to accumulate and heat the oceans. Surface temperature is closely related to heating of the uppermost layer of ocean, so how much of the planetary heating goes into this upper layer or layers beneath affects the surface warming rate.
In a simple sense, more overturning circulation in the Pacific – what goes down must come up – can draw down warm water in one region; that’s replaced with cooler sub-surface water in another region. More heat can be used in warming that newly emerged cool water. The upshot is that accumulating energy is effectively moved downward into the ocean and not concentrated in the upper layer, temporarily suppressing the rate of surface warming.
What has been learned since 2014 is that global warming is progressing with an unexpected pattern – more warming in the west Pacific and less in the east Pacific than simulated on average by global climate models. Whether that’s a temporary effect or a longer-term discrepancy remains to be seen, but ultimately the long-term warming due to greenhouse gas increases will dominate.
Mike: Climate-change skeptics latched onto the hiatus in global surface warming in the first decade of this century to argue that the science was flawed and that we didn’t need to be concerned after all. We’ve learned a lot more since then about how natural variability, and in particular ENSO, affects the global energy balance and its signature in global mean surface temperatures. As a result, this most recent slowdown has stirred much less controversy, which is a real measure of progress in effectively communicating scientific advances.
Shang-Ping: Following the major El Niño of 2015-2016, the global surface temperature increase has slowed. During the past summer, the anomalous cooling of the equatorial Pacific intensified and the current La Niña formally entered a third year, the first such long-haul event in the 21st century. The ongoing La Niña may prevent global average temperature from breaking the record in 2023, but greenhouse-gas-induced global warming grows steadily in magnitude. In fact it most likely helped 2020, a year of La Niña, to tie the all-time record temperature of 2016, a year following a major El Niño.
Rebecca: Although the comparison is simplistic, we can also see that La Niña is no match for global warming simply by the relative sizes of their effects. Global warming due to human-produced greenhouse gases has increased Earth’s average surface temperature by about 2 degrees Fahrenheit during the past 140 years. Even a strong La Niña only cools global average surface temperature by a couple-10ths of a degree Fahrenheit.
Shang-Ping: Outside the tropics La Niña excites an atmospheric wave train that propagates along a great circle path from Hawaii to Florida, weakening the Aleutian low-pressure center on the way. Anomalous north-to-south winds bring colder air that causes surface air temperature to decrease over northwestern North America while the Gulf of Alaska is anomalously cold as a result of the strengthened prevailing winds. In far-east Russia positive temperature anomalies develop due to the weakened outbreaks of polar air.
Richard: A leading explanation for how the pattern effect becomes established is that the uneven warming across the tropical Pacific is being reinforced by changes in low-altitude clouds. More warming in the west Pacific than the east Pacific increases atmospheric stability in the east, which favors more subtropical low-altitude stratocumulus clouds. Those clouds are effective at reflecting sunlight back to space, adding to ocean cooling.
But the opposite occurred during the strong 2015-2016 El Niño, with strong warming in the subtropical east Pacific that broke up the stratocumulus cloud and allowed more sunlight to warm the ocean even more. Only time will tell whether the reversal was temporary or spells the end of an uneven warming pattern.
Visit www.climate.gov for more information.