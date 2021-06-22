Labeling bills need approval in legislature

OPINION The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the Dairy Business Association and 11 other agricultural-advocacy organizations are calling for quick action to approve three bills designed to protect consumers from misleading labels on imitation “dairy” and “meat” products.
In a letter delivered just ahead of a Wisconsin Assembly vote, the groups encouraged Wisconsin lawmakers to “act now to protect American consumers and to defend the state’s $105 billion agriculture community.” The groups represent more than 2,800 dairy farmers and processors, and 14,000 beef producers.
Assembly Bill 73-Senate Bill 81 and Assembly 74-Senate Bill 83 would prohibit the labeling of food as milk – or as a dairy product or ingredient – if the food is not made from the milk of a cow or other hooved mammal. The bills would bring Wisconsin in line with existing but currently unenforced U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations defining those products.
John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, said, “It’s critical that consumers understand exactly what they’re buying, and offering to their families. While soy- and nut-based products mimic milk, they cannot deliver the same nutritional benefits.”
A recent consumer study, sponsored in part by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Dairy Business Association, showed that one-quarter of people believe real milk is present in plant-based foods that mimic cheese. One-third of those studied think plant-based mimics contain protein, though imitators have little to no protein. One-quarter think plant-based mimics have less calories or fat, and have fewer additives, but neither perception is true.
Assembly Bill 75-Senate Bill 82 would prohibit labeling plant-based meat alternatives and cell-cultured meat alternatives as “meat” or a similar term.
Amy Penterman, Dairy Business Association president, said, “This package of bills will promote clarity in the consumer marketplace, as well as fairness for dairy farmers, dairy processors and beef producers who have worked for generations to establish reputations for delivering safe, nutritious and delicious foods.”
The Assembly Committee on Agriculture advanced the three proposals in April, and a vote is scheduled June 22 in the full Assembly. The Senate Committee on Agriculture and Tourism approved of the bills in February, but a full floor vote has not yet been scheduled. All the bills enjoy bipartisan, bicameral support.
In addition to the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Dairy Business Association, the legislative letter calling for support of the truth-in-food labeling package of bills is signed by Cooperative Network, GrassWorks Inc., the Midwest SouthEastern Equipment Dealers Association, the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association, the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the Wisconsin Pork Association.