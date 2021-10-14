Lafayette group seeks survey respondents, cost-share applicants

The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance requests current and future members to take a brief survey. It also is offering cost-share programs and urges interested farmers to apply.
The producer-led watershed-protection group’s survey was developed to understand what conservation practices are being implemented and to track the group’s progress. That progress can be shared with the community. Survey information also will help show progress to organizations that provide funding to the alliance for activities.
One’s identifying member information will remain confidential. Only aggregated results will be shared publicly. Surveys must be completed by Nov. 15 to be eligible for cost-share. Visit lafayetteagstewardship.org or contact jfisher@dairyforward.com or call 920-905-3446 for more information.
Cost-share programs are available to members of the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance in 2021.
- Cover crops – $20 per acre, 50-acre maximum
- 4-R nutrient stewardship – $20 per acre, 50-acre maximum, $200 maximum for manure and tissue sampling
- No-till/reduced tillage – $20 per acre, 50-acre maximum
The cost-share program is designed to be inclusive to help every member meet their soil- and water- conservation goals. Receipts are required for some programs.
The cost-share program is intended to be a learning opportunity for members. The alliance asks that members be willing to share with the group lessons learned from trying a new practice. Members can use farm-information sheets provided to record and track their progress with a new practice or use their own form of record keeping.
Final cost-share payments are dependent upon available funds and will be distributed at the end of the year. Farmers who aren’t yet a member of the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance may complete a membership form at lafayetteagstewardship.org and pay the $250 membership dues.
Cost-share applications with receipts are due Nov. 15. Final cost-share payments are dependent on funds. Contact lafayetteagstewardship@gmail.com or call 608-778-3271 for more information.
The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance also is offering cost-share funds to farmers who conduct trials of cover crop and planting green. The program is open to members and non-members. Farmers may choose one of three available options.
- Plant overwintering cover crops – $40 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who haven’t planted cover crops in the past five years and agree to do so in fall 2021.
- Plant a multispecies cover crop mix – $60 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who are planting a multispecies cover-crop mix for winter 2021. At least one species must survive the winter.
- Plant green into a winter cover crop in spring 2022 – $60 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who plant green into a cover crop in spring 2022. The cover crop must not be grazed, hayed or terminated until the spring crop is planted.
All individual farm data is confidential. The application form is due Nov. 15. Contact lafayetteagstewardship@gmail.com or r.costasilva@tnc.org or call 573-639-8971 for more information.