COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. – Some people will be having lamb for Easter dinner. Lamb producers such as the Paskey family of Cottage Grove would like consumers to think about eating lamb at other times of the year as well. Lisa Paskey said ground lamb is versatile; it can be used in any number of dishes – from gyros to burgers to tacos and spaghetti sauce.
Paskey along with her mother, Shelby Paskey, and brother, Scott Paskey, has raised Suffolk sheep since the 1970s. Scott Paskey started with six lambs. Currently the family has a couple of dozen brood ewes, about a half-dozen replacement ewes and a couple of rams. They sell antibiotic- and hormone-free pasture-raised lamb and sheepskin as well as breeding stock and market lambs to 4-H members from their certified-scrapie-free flock.
“We sell quality over quantity,” Scott Paskey said.
Elmer and Etta Held of River Bend Farm near Oakfield, Wisconsin, have sold ewes and rams to the Paskeys for several years.
“Through paying attention to genetics, they’re always trying to improve their flock and breed,” Elmer Held said.
He added that few flocks in the United States are scrapie-free. Scrapie is a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy affecting sheep and goats. The presence of classical scrapie in the U.S. sheep and goat population affects the industry through production losses, lost exports, and increased production and disposal costs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Since slaughter surveillance began in 2003, the percent of culled sheep found positive at slaughter has decreased 99 percent, according to the service. Surveillance is conducted through the National Scrapie Eradication Program, a cooperative state-federal-industry program.
The Paskeys have found buyers – especially in ethnic markets. America’s largest group of consumers of lamb are Middle Easterners, Greeks and Hispanics. Population demographics and immigration patterns favor an increase in demand for both lamb and goat.
But overall the U.S. market for lamb and mutton has weakened through the decades. Since the 1960s per-capita consumption has decreased from about 5 pounds to about 1 pound, according to the USDA’s Economic Research Service. The decline is due in part to declining acceptance of lamb from a growing segment of the population, as well as competition from poultry, pork and beef.
“Improving the quality and consistency of our products to ensure consumers have a great eating experience every time, increasing our industry’s productivity and stabilizing our prices are all critical to the success of creating demand for American lamb,” said Jim Percival, chairman of the American Lamb Board.
One of the reasons that Lisa Paskey and Scott Paskey have been drivers behind the Pen of Three competition at the annual Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival is to bring more attention to breeding efforts to improve lamb quality. The competition was launched in 2015.
“They’ve been leaders of the competition from beginning to end,” said Dan Schaefer, University of Wisconsin-Madison animal-science professor emeritus. “And the lamb harvested from the competition last September sold very well.”
Elmer Held said Lisa Paskey has done an outstanding job in her role as the coordinator of the Pen of Three Carcass evaluation. And Shelby Paskey helps at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival’s information desk. In addition to their work with the event the family has been a long-time supporter of the Suffolk-breed association.