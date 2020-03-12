The University of Wisconsin-Stout has cancelled all events – university-sponsored and external – beginning March 15. The cancellations pertain to events attended by more than 50 people. The cancellations are a result of a decision to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Wisconsin Land Trust Conference, which had been scheduled to be held March 19-21 at UW-Stout, has been cancelled.
“We should all feel a certain obligation to be part of the 'solution' during this pandemic and do what we can to minimize the spread and impact on local health systems,” said Mike Carlson, executive director of Gathering Waters, which organized the conference.
“Our staff is assessing options in terms of postponing the conference to later this year versus shifting to online learning,” he said.
Gathering Waters will be issuing refunds to all registrants and providing updates, Carlson said.
Visit uwstout.edu and gatheringwaters.org for more information.