Ongoing volatility in the country’s farm economy continues to squeeze a number of industry sectors. Wisconsin land sales reflect the industry stress.
There have been few recent farmland sales in Wisconsin; sale prices are variable. Sales have varied within the same geographic market and in some cases within the same town.
Some variability is typical based on factors such as location, topography, soil types and tiling. But there have been more-profound variables in 2019 than in recent years. In the past year two pieces of land in the same town were on the market for more than nine months. One tract had excellent farmland; the other had less-than-average land. The two pieces of land were 3 miles apart yet the better land sold for twice as much. While one would expect poorer-quality land to sell for less than better-quality land, the degree of variability would be atypical in years past.
Compeer Financial’s appraisal staff in July completed an annual land study. The study covered Wisconsin’s southern-32 counties between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019. The analysis showed that land was selling at stable prices from the previous year, with the exception of Dodge and Monroe counties where prices slightly increased. Fond du Lac County showed a slight decrease in price. Variability in all counties was less than 5 percent from the previous year.
Wisconsin land sales detailed
- Barron County – August sale -- 112 acres, 88 percent tillable, $3,580 per acre
- Dunn County – August sale -- 64.4 acres, 94 percent tillable, $4,351 per acre
- Trempealeau County – August sale --39 acres, 99 percent cropland, $3,795 per acre
- Fond du Lac County – May sale --211.6 acres, 87 percent tillable, $5,672 per acre
- Calumet County – July sale --117.6 acres, 92 percent tillable, $9,903 per acre
- Lafayette County – August sale --117.9 acres, 98 percent tillable, $8,499 per acre
- Rock County – October sale -- 37 acres, 98 percent tillable, $8,000 per acre
- Racine County -- October sale -- 52 acres, 98 percent tillable, $7,692 per acre
Dairy-industry changes affect prices
- Decline continues in dairy-farm operations.
- More farms are on the market than buyers.
- Small- and medium-sized dairies are expected to continue to transition to crops and heifer, or part-time farms. Large farms will continue to expand and become more strategically important to the processing sector.
- Current trade negotiations will have an effect on the outlook for the crop and dairy industries.
Agricultural land values can vary greatly across states and even counties. Transaction numbers and land values often reflect what’s occurring in the overall agriculture industry. They're influenced by global economics. A producer who is interested in expanding his or her land base should prepare a business plan and consider the resources needed to make a purchase. Understand market fluctuations and watch trends to capitalize on opportunities as they arise.