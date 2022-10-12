Leaders urge guest-worker legislation

MADISON, Wis. – Steve Obert, executive director of the Indiana Dairy Producers and a dairy farmer himself, recently put the dairy-labor issue in perspective. He’s one of several dairy-industry leaders urging the U.S. Senate to pass legislation to create a better workforce solution for the country’s agricultural industry. The leaders recently spoke at a meeting about guest-worker policy during World Dairy Expo in Madison.
About 75 percent of the country’s dairy-farm workforce is comprised of immigrant workers, Obert said.
“That large percentage isn’t because they’re lower-cost employees,” he said. “They’re willing to do the work of feeding, milking and caring for our dairy cows. Those employees and their employers pay Social Security taxes and income taxes the employee will unlikely ever receive the benefits from. Efforts to modernize our guest-worker law is all about fixing what’s been wrong since 1986.
“A broken guest-worker system has significant implications on our farms. Animal care and employee safety are at risk when we’re unable to staff our farms with experienced and well-trained workers.”
James O’Neill, director of outreach for the American Business Immigration Coalition, said U.S. agriculture is facing a devastating labor shortage – and that the dairy industry in particular is experiencing its negative effects. His coalition is a bipartisan organization comprised of about 1,200 business associations, CEOs and chambers of commerce. The coalition’s mission is to provide common-sense workforce solutions and less-expensive food.
“A study by Texas A&M University shows that agricultural-labor reform is an important part of a strategy to combat inflation and help reduce grocery costs,” O’Neill said. “But it’s not just about costs. This also is a national-security issue.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting the United States could become a net importer of agricultural goods, he said.
“We don’t want to create trade imbalances and rely on other countries to grow our food,” he said.
One solution would be to give farmers access to a safe, legal and reliable workforce through new Senate legislation. That legislation, O’Neill said, is being negotiated by U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R, Idaho-Idaho Falls, and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D, Colorado-Denver.
“In 2019 and again in 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act with bipartisan support and now it’s time for the Senate to join them and do its job,” O’Neill said.
Brody Stapel, president of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and co-owner of Double Dutch Dairy near Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, said dairy is a unique industry with a different set of challenges than any other sector of the agricultural economy.
“Cows must be milked at least twice a day, every day,” he said. “Our raw product is extremely perishable and that makes a steady workforce all the more important. It’s nearly impossible to fill all available positions with American citizens. There either aren’t enough local workers or not enough willing workers to fill these jobs.”
The dairy industry provides living-wage jobs, he said. Wisconsin alone has a great deal to lose if the workforce issue isn’t addressed.
“There are about 6,300 dairy farmers in Wisconsin,” he said. “The industry contributes about $46 billion to the state’s economy. But changing demographics and labor patterns overall are scary signs for dairy.”
Attracting and retaining young people to Wisconsin is one of the state’s weaknesses, according to a study by Forward Analytics. It noted that between 2012 and 2020 federal income-tax-return data show the state lost 106,000 “families,” in which the tax filer was younger than age 26. And data from the 2020 census showed that if dwindling migration patterns continue, the number of working Wisconsinites will by 2030 decline by 130,000.
“Farms can’t function when they’re not fully staffed to harvest crops, (and) feed and care for young stock and milk cows,” Stapel said. “Congress needs to act to provide farms access to a visa program for year-round workers.”
Walt Moore is president of the American Dairy Coalition and owner of Walmoore Holsteins Inc. near Cochranville, Pennsylvania. Not having enough qualified workers has curbed expansion at his farm, he said.
“And we’re not always getting jobs done on a timely and routine basis,” he said. “But the critical labor shortage reaches far beyond the farm gate. It negatively impacts economic competitiveness, local economies, and a nutritious and safe food supply.”
Randy Koller serves on the board of Dairy Farmers of America and farms in Wisconsin’s Pepin County. He supports an agricultural labor-reform solution, he said. Without it there will be fewer dollars in local economies.
“(It will be) another nail in the coffin of local agriculture infrastructure,” he said.
He urged U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin-Madison, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin-Oshkosh, to improve upon the House bill.
“We need help now for a stable agriculture workforce,” Koller said. “Any agriculture-labor-reform solution for dairy needs to protect our current workers and allow meaningful access to a guest-worker program. We need the H2A visa program to become year-round. Without it this prevents us from hiring guest workers to meet future workforce needs.”
O’Neill said the agricultural labor shortage isn’t new but has worsened in recent months.
“It has put American agriculture at a tipping point,” he said. “Our elected officials can’t allow the United States to become a net importer of agricultural goods. We need our leaders to reduce food costs for consumers among record inflation. We need to support farmers.”
Visit tamiu.edu – search for "immigration coalition" – and forward-analytics.net and abic.us and americandairycoalitioninc.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.