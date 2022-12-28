Learn about farm-bill programs – Part 2

Editor’s note: Part one of the farm-bill series of articles was published in the Dec. 15 issue of Agri-View.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Farm Sector Income Forecast, released Dec. 1, anticipates an increase in net farm income for 2022. U.S. net farm income, a broad measure of farm profitability, is currently forecast at $160.5 billion, an increase of 13.8 percent or $19.5 billion from 2021’s $140.4 billion. That contrasts with both the USDA’s original February estimates, which forecast a $5.4 billion decline in net farm income, and the USDA’s September estimates, which forecast an increase of only $7.3 billion. When adjusted for inflation, 2022 net farm income is expected to increase $10.7 billion from 2021 and be at the greatest level since 1973. That’s about 53 percent more than the 20-year average of $104 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars. The report also finds the largest increase in production expenses on record in both numerical and percentage terms, increasing almost $70 billion across the farm economy.
It’s worth noting the wide variation in individual-farmer net returns in 2022. Volatile markets have meant that when a farmer chose to book fertilizer purchases or crop sales, for instance, could have a large impact on the bottom line. And drought and natural disasters put regionally-specific stress on many producers. Ever-changing federal, state and local laws – including labor and conservation requirements – present complex institutional risk farmers must navigate. Consideration must be given to individual and localized farm-operation challenges to measure the health of the broader farm economy.
Net farm income detailed
Direct government payments are forecast to decrease by $9.4 billion, or 36.3 percent, between 2021 and 2022. That’s less than the $12.8 billion or 50-percent decrease forecast in September. As displayed in Figure 2, the decrease corresponds to reductions in both USDA pandemic assistance, which included payments from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Programs and other pandemic assistance to producers, and non-USDA pandemic-assistance programs, such as funds from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
From 2021 to 2022, federal payments through the USDA’s pandemic-assistance initiatives are expected to decrease $6.3 billion – from $7.5 billion to $1.2 billion. And non-USDA pandemic assistance is expected to disappear completely, a difference of $8.47 billion from 2021. In addition to the reduced pandemic-related payments, the Market Facilitation Program – which provided a series of direct payments to farmers and ranchers impacted by trade retaliation – ended in 2021. It will not be part of net farm income going forward.
The “other supplemental and ad hoc disaster assistance” category includes payments from the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program, the Quality Loss Adjustment Program and other farm-bill designated-disaster programs. Most recently that includes the Emergency Relief Program, which replaced WHIP+ for 2020 and 2021 disaster-related crop losses. It has paid out more than $7.1 billion to producers in Phase 1 as of the end of November. The activity under the program increased payments from the ad-hoc-assistance category from the original February projection of $2.9 billion to $10.7 billion – a 264 percent increase; that’s the primary reason for a smaller decrease in government-linked payments.
The recent announcement of Emergency Relief Program Phase 2 and the new Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program – meant to further assist producers who experienced revenue declines in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – will likely increase future federal payments to producers. In Figure 2, total commodity- insurance indemnities – which are triggered in the event of revenue or yield loss for growers who have purchased crop insurance – are not direct government payments but are included for comparison. Commodity-insurance indemnities are expected to increase in 2022 by 80 percent or $9 billion, moving from $11.2 billion to $20.2 billion. That increase is the likely result of increased crop-insurance enrollment by those who received a WHIP+ payment and who must purchase crop insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage – when crop insurance is not available – for the next two available crop years under requirements; that’s also a requirement of the Emergency Relief Program.
Livestock prices improve
The largest portion of increase in net farm income is tied to a projected jump in cash receipts from livestock due to increased prices. The value of livestock production in nominal dollars is expected to increase almost 31 percent or $60.2 billion in 2022. Chicken eggs, broilers and milk are responsible for the largest percentage increases, with cash receipts for chicken eggs projected to increase by $10 billion or 115 percent. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has affected more than 52 million birds in commercial flocks in the United States, including more than 43 million egg layers. That’s pressuring supplies and increasing prices.
Cash receipts for cattle and calves are estimated to increase by $13.9 billion or 19 percent. Drought conditions in the West and southern Plains have damaged pastures and led to increased costs for feed such as hay. That’s resulted in many farmers marketing heifers that would typically be kept for breeding and herd replacement. Heifer slaughter is currently outpacing 2021 by 464,000 head. That’s resulted in a reduction in U.S. cattle inventory that will continue for years to come. Tighter cattle supplies have increased both cash and futures prices, leading to growth in cash receipts.
Crop commodity prices increase
Increased projected commodity prices have generally projected out to increased cash receipts.
• Receipts for corn are expected to increase 27.6 percent.
• Soybeans are expected to increase 29.5 percent.
• Wheat is expected to increase 23.7 percent.
Those three crops account for the bulk of cash-receipt-increase projections. A whopping 91.6 percent of the increase in cash receipts is expected to be linked to increased prices versus only 6.4 percent linked to volume changes.
But there is still much uncertainty in the marketplace. Issues such as Mexico’s commitment to ban genetically modified corn for human consumption, low Mississippi River levels and weather in South America could lead to market volatility and price declines not captured in these estimates. And some of those commodity-price increases are still attributable to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.
On the cost side, production expenses – including operator dwelling expenses – are forecast to increase by $69.9 billion, reaching $442 billion in 2022. That’s record total, and record dollar and percentage, increases in one year.
• Cumulative feed costs are expected to increase almost $11.3 billion to $76.6 billion; it represents the largest single expense category.
• Fertilizer, lime and soil-conditioner costs are expected to increase $13.9 billion from $29.5 billion to $43.4 billion. Typically fertilizers represent about 15 percent of a crop farmer’s costs. An increase of that magnitude can be crushing for some producers, even with the increases in revenue.
• Pesticides are expected to increase $6.3 billion from $17.8 billion to $24.1 billion.
• Fuels and oils are expected to increase $6.6 billion, from $13.9 billion to $20.5 billion.
• The cost of electricity is expected to increase $594 million for producers, from almost $6.4 billion to almost $7 billion.
• Interest expenses – including operator dwellings – are forecast to increase by 41 percent from $19.4 billion to $27.4 billion.
Other farm income – which includes things like income from custom work, machine hire, commodity-insurance indemnities and rent received by operator landlords – is estimated to increase by $9.7 billion, from $32 billion to $42 billion in 2022. When all those factors are accounted for, the resulting expectations for net farm income become apparent – as illustrated in Figure 3.
Consider other factors
The USDA’s Farm Sector Income Forecast also provides expectations of farm financial indicators that can give insight into the overall financial health of the farm economy. During 2022 the U.S. farm sector debt is projected to increase $27.7 billion to a record $501.8 billion in nominal terms. When adjusted for inflation, the increase changes to a 0.4 percent decrease in farm-sector debt. Almost 69 percent of farm debt is in the form of real-estate debt, for the land to grow crops and raise livestock. Real-estate debt is projected to increase $23.5 billion to a record $347.8 billion, largely due to an increase in land values across the country.
Non-real estate debt – or debt for purchases of things like equipment, machinery, feed and livestock – is projected to increase only slightly to $154.1 billion. The value of assets regularly being purchased with debt is increasing, which means it will continue to be important for farmers and ranchers to pay down debt and cover interest to maintain a healthy balance sheet.
Inflation, currently running at about 8 percent a year, is another item to consider when evaluating the increase in net farm income. Inflation is both a general increase in prices and a decrease in the purchasing value of money. While farmers are facing growth in net income, that income doesn’t go as far. The Federal Reserve Bank has been trying to address inflation with a series of base-interest rate hikes. That has several consequences, including increasing the cost of debt. Farmers will face interest rates double or triple what they were in the past few years, making borrowing operating capital more costly. That can especially impact new or beginning farmers looking to purchase farmland and equipment.
Summary of part 2
The USDA has released the most recent estimates for 2022 net farm income, providing a year-end estimate of the farm financial picture. The USDA anticipates an increase in net farm income, moving from $141 billion in 2021 to $160.5 billion, an increase of 13.8 percent. Much of the 2022 net farm income is expected to be produced by crop and livestock cash receipts, a record increase in production costs and a decrease in ad hoc government support. That will result in an overall increase of forecast net farm income.
Despite the increase in net farm income, farmers and ranchers still face an uphill battle. One of the greatest concerns is the increase in operating costs – particularly in fertilizer, energy and other inputs. Growing hurdles related to credit access and the increasing cost of financing farming operations create uncertainty for producers looking toward the next production year. Inflation and weather uncertainty are worrying as well. Those issues will challenge the ability of farmers and ranchers to reach more-than break-even levels.
Part 3
For almost 100 years the history of the farm bill largely tracks the history of food production in the United States, as the legislation evolves to meet the needs of its modern-day constituents – farmers and consumers. Agriculture’s role in providing food security, and in turn national security, to the United States is more important than ever. Work on the next farm bill has started during a period of volatility on every front – political, economic and beyond. So why is this food and farm bill so impactful and influential?
Continuing the Market Intel series of articles that dive deeper into farm-bill programs, this article covers risk-management programs in Title I specific to shallow-loss coverage of commodities.
Title 1 provides predictability
Title I of the farm bill, known as the commodity title, has provided certainty and predictability to eligible producers by reauthorizing and improving commodity, marketing-loan, sugar, dairy and disaster programs. In short it has provided benefits based on price or revenue targets for commodity growers in the United States. The title mainly refers to programs for “covered commodities” as they are often referred to, which include corn and feed grains, wheat, rice, soybeans and other oil seeds, peanuts and pulses as well as cotton seed. Some additional commodities have options for assistance through marketing-assistance loans, non-recourse loans, marketing allotments and others as discussed later in this article.
Some of the most recent historical changes for Title I occurred in the 2014 farm bill, which ended the Direct and Counter-Cyclical Program – which included two types of payments, a direct payment and a countercyclical payment – and the Average Crop Revenue Election program.
• The direct-payment program provided a fixed annual payment to producers on historical-base acres and yields regardless of whether the farm experienced a loss. The counter-cyclical program provided producers countercyclical payments on historical-base acres and yields triggered by movements in prices.
• The Average Crop Revenue Election was the alternative; it was a revenue-based program that paid producers when revenues fell to less than specific benchmark levels.
Two new programs were created in the 2014 farm bill to fill the void of the repealed programs – Price Loss Coverage and Agriculture Risk Coverage. Both programs were created to make payments on historic-base acres and were decoupled from production to minimize program influence on farmer decisions about what crops to plant and where.
And nonrecourse Marketing Assistance Loans were made available to covered commodities, as well as an extended list of commodities – a list that included upland cotton, which was removed from Title I programs in the 2014 farm bill due to a World Trade Organization case settlement with Brazil. Sugar growers have a separate price-support program that involves non-recourse loans, marketing allotments and import quotas.
Title I commodity programs detailed
The 2018 farm bill reauthorized and strengthened the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage options for crop years 2019-2023. The programs were created in the 2014 farm bill to provide shallow-loss risk-management coverage to producers of covered commodities. Both programs are considered mandatory spending programs funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation. There are no participation fees but producers must meet certain eligibility requirements to participate and are subject to annual payment limitations. A producer must choose between participating in the Agriculture Risk Coverage or the Price Loss Coverage program. She or he may not combine the programs as coverage for the same commodity. Producers made a program election in 2019 that remained through 2020, then annually elected a program option in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The first figure in this section illustrates the total number of base acres enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs from 2015, the first year the programs were available, through 2022. Data for the 2017 program year is not publicly available from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.
Farmers enrolling in Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage must make a one-time election on a commodity-by-commodity basis in either the Agriculture Risk-County option or the Price Loss Coverage option. Or they may enroll all covered commodities in Agriculture Risk Coverage-Individual Coverage. The farm bill also establishes statutory reference prices, which are the published prices for all covered commodities set in statute. Price Loss Coverage uses the statutory reference price as the price floor to trigger a payment. Agriculture Risk Coverage uses the statutory reference price in the guaranteed benchmark-revenue calculation.
The next figure breaks down how the total base acres are distributed from 2015 through 2022to each program election for the Agriculture Risk-County option, the Price Loss Coverage option or the Agriculture Risk Coverage-Individual Coverage option. Data for the 2017 program year is not publicly available from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.
Notice the shift farmers make between the 2018 and 2019 program years. When the 2018 farm bill was approved, producers had the opportunity to make a program election in 2019 that remained through 2020. They then annually elected a program option in 2021, 2022 and 2023. As producers prepared to make program decisions for the 2019 year, the farm economy at the time indicated reduced prices for a majority of commodities so producers made the shift from Agriculture Risk-County to Price Loss Coverage to protect against the reduced-price expectations on the horizon. As market changes occurred, producers evaluated their program-election decisions accordingly for the 2021 and 2022 program years, which allowed them to pick the program that suits their risk-management needs.
The covered commodities eligible for Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage include corn, wheat, soybeans, seed cotton, grain sorghum, barley, rice-long grain, peanuts, oats, sunflowers, canola, rice-temperate japonica, dry peas, lentils, flaxseed, rice-medium grain, safflower, large chickpeas, mustard, small chickpeas, sesame, crambe and rapeseed.
Agriculture Risk Coverage provides assistance to producers when actual crop revenue for a covered commodity falls to less than the guaranteed revenue level, which adjusts annually using the Olympic moving average of historic revenues; that removes the highest and lowest values before calculating the average. There are two types of Agriculture Risk Coverage program coverage – county-level coverage and individual-level coverage.
Agriculture Risk Coverage-County triggers a payment when the county-level revenue falls to less than 86 percent of the benchmark revenue and the per-acre payment is capped at 10 percent of the guaranteed level. A payment for Agriculture Risk Coverage-County is only paid on 85 percent of a farmer’s base acres. To calculate Agriculture Risk Coverage-County revenues, the program uses the product of the five-year Olympic moving average of USDA-Risk Management Agency county yields – as opposed to USDA-National Agricultural Statistics Service county yields – to capture county-level data. It multiplies it by the greater of the statutory reference price or the marketing-year-average price. The five-year Olympic average removes the highest and lowest values from the sample, and averages the remaining three values. For example the 2019 program year will average prices and yields from 2013 to 2017. Program payments under Agriculture Risk Coverage-County are capped at 10 percent of the Agriculture Risk Coverage-County benchmark revenue. Agriculture Risk Coverage-County program payments are paid on 85 percent of the farm’s base acres of the covered commodity.
Agriculture Risk Coverage-Individual Coverage is a whole-farm program that bases program benefits on individual farm yields for all covered commodities. Agriculture Risk Coverage-Individual Coverage triggers a payment when farm-level revenues fall to less than 86 percent of the farm’s individual revenue benchmark, which is calculated as the farm’s yield for each crop year multiplied by the greater of the statutory reference price or the marketing-year-average price. The farm’s individual benchmark revenue is the five-year Olympic moving average of the farm’s benchmark revenue. Payments for Agriculture Risk Coverage-Individual Coverage are made on 65 percent of the farm’s base acres and are capped at 10 percent of the farm’s benchmark revenue.
Price Loss Coverage provides assistance to producers when the national market price for a covered commodity falls to less than the effective reference price and triggers a payment of the difference between the marketing-year-average price and the effective reference price attributed to a producer’s base acres and payment yields – when the price of a commodity falls to less than a specific price floor. For example a $3.30 marketing-year-average price for corn is less than the effective reference price of $3.70 and would trigger a program payment of 40 cents per bushel. The effective price equals the greater of the marketing-year-average price or the national average loan rate for the covered commodity.
A new feature in the 2018 farm bill is a floating reference price in Price Loss Coverage. Under a floating reference price, the effective reference price allows for upward fluctuation of the reference price in times that historic price averages are greater than the statutory reference price for the covered commodity.
The effective reference price adjusts annually based on
• comparing the statutory reference price to 85 percent of the five-year Olympic moving average of the marketing-year-average price,
• selecting the greater one,
• comparing it to 115 percent of the reference price, and
• picking the smallest.
Like Agriculture Risk Coverage-County, Price Loss Coverage program payments are made on 85 percent of the farm’s base acres and the farm’s Price Loss Coverage program yield. Farm owners had the opportunity in 2020 to voluntarily update Price Loss Coverage yields of each individual covered commodity on their farm. The updated yield is equal to 90 percent of each covered commodity’s 2013-2017 simple average yield, but a yield floor equal to 75 percent of the county yield is in place to address any poor crop yields in the sample period.
The Congressional Budget Office published its forecasts for the costs of these Title I programs and others in May 2022. These forecasts are made based on the assumption that the policies in the farm bill do not change. They include assumptions for the farm economy collected from other agencies, non-government economists and market forecasts. Price Loss Coverage was the most costly Title I program in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to be the most costly program through the 10-year projections.
The cost of the Price Loss Coverage programs is followed by the mix of payments associated with other Title I programs.
- Agriculture Risk Coverage-Individual Coverage
- Assistance to Cotton Users
- ELS Cotton Competitiveness Payments
- Dairy Margin Coverage
- Dairy Premiums and Administrative Fees
- Milk Donation Program
- Livestock Disaster Payments
The Agriculture Risk Coverage-County is not expected to be as costly as the others listed, but it’s anticipated to increase in projected outlays in 2026 through 2032, likely due to yield fluctuations and other price variations already built in with Price Loss Coverage estimates.
The final figure displays the most recent Congressional Budget Office forecasts for the costs of these Title I programs and others.
Marketing Assistance Loan Program loans provide producers interim financing at harvest time to meet cash-flow needs and to delay the selling of the commodity until more-favorable market prices are available, given prices are typically low at harvest time. The commodity is held as collateral for the loan.
A nonrecourse marketing-assistance loan can either be repaid, or the producer can redeem it by delivering the agricultural commodity that was pledged as collateral to the Commodity Credit Corporation as full payment for the loan upon maturity. A recourse marketing-assistance loan is also available. These could be used for commodities that may be of reduced quality, such as a situation of high moisture levels upon delivery or commodities harvested as other than grain, or for contaminated commodities that are still within merchantable levels of tolerance. Essentially the commodity is still good, but falls outside the parameters that define it as the standard marketable commodity. These recourse marketing-assistance loans can only be repaid at principal plus accrued interest.
Non-recourse marketing-assistance loans are available for producers of wheat, corn, grain sorghum, barley, oats, upland cotton, extra-long staple cotton, long-grain rice, medium-grain rice, soybeans, sunflower seed, rapeseed, canola, safflower, flaxseed, mustard seed, crambe, sesame seed, dry peas, lentils, small chickpeas, large chickpeas, graded and nongraded wool, mohair, unshorn pelts but eligible for a loan-deficiency payment only, honey and peanuts.
Provisions in the 2018 farm bill specify that producers may repay market loans, under certain circumstances, at less than the principal amount plus accrued interest and other charges. Alternatively provisions specify that, in lieu of securing a marketing-assistance loan, producers may elect for a loan-deficiency payment. A loan-deficiency payment is the difference the producer would have received if a loan was repaid at the reduced market price, a direct benefit that does not need to be repaid. Both those programs were created to minimize potential delivery, storage and related costs of agricultural commodities to the Commodity Credit Corporation, and in turn the taxpayer. They also aid the market in avoiding discrepancies across states and counties, and allow U.S.-produced commodities to be marketed freely and competitively.
Summary for part 3
Risk-management tools like shallow-loss-coverage programs are vital to farmers and ranchers to mitigate the volatile nature of farming. The 2014 farm bill created the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs, and the 2018 farm bill reauthorized and strengthened them. While farmers and ranchers have faced unprecedented circumstances the past few years – from record prevented-plant acres in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to record input costs and now inflation – the one thing that has stayed consistent is the need for a variety of risk-management options that fit farmer and rancher needs. As 2023 farm-bill discussions continue, prioritization of risk-management tools – and the necessary funding to provide those tools – remains important for farmers and ranchers.
