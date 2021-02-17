Learn manure strategies virtually

The 2021 Midwest Manure Summit is going virtual. The free online event, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension’s Dairy Team along with the UW-College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom.
As in previous years the Midwest Manure Summit will feature leading researchers and industry professionals discussing strategies and technologies to optimize manure management and upgrade biogas production, as well as effectively manage manure-derived nutrients and odor and gas emissions.
There will be several nationally recognized speakers.
- Addressing Manure Odors at the Source – Erin Cortus, associate professor with the University of Minnesota-Department of Bioproducts and Biosystems Engineering
- Ammonia Capture for the Organic Market – Robert Levine, co-founder and CEO of Digested Organics LLC
- Biochar and Manure Management – Becky Larson, associate professor with the UW-Department of Biological Systems Engineering
- Biogas Upgrading – Kevin Dobson with DTE Energy and Nick Elger with AgStar
- Feeding Strategies to Reduce Methane – Michel Wattiaux, professor with the UW-Department of Animal and Dairy Science
- I(AM)Responsible … and So Are You! Agriculture’s Role in Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance – Amy Schmidt, associate professor with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln-Department of Biological Systems Engineering
- Pelletizing Manure Solids – Mahmoud Sharara with the North Carolina State University-Department of Biolocal and Agricultural Engineering
- Reconnecting the Nutrient Cycle: Capture of Liquid Dairy Manure as Struvite and Its Use for Alfalfa Production – Joe Harrison, Washington State University-Extension specialist, Department of Animal Sciences
- The Role of Manure Management to Mitigate Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Dairy Farms – Horacio Aguirre-Villegas, assistant scientist with the UW-Department of Biological Systems Engineering
- Systems Modeling and Optimization for Organic Waste Management – Victor Zavala, Baldovin-DaPra Associate Professor with the UW-Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering
- Wet Gasification for a Dairy Farm – Peter Wright, agricultural engineer with the Cornell University-Department of Animal Science
The 2021 Midwest Manure Summit is sponsored by UW-Extension and the UW-College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Pre-registration for the free online event is required by 5 p.m. Feb. 22. The first 100 summit registrants will be mailed a free “goodie bag” filled with resources and materials to complement the webinar format and topics. Visit midwestmanure.org or contact heather.schlesser@wisc.edu or 715-261-1230, ext. 2, for more information.