Learn tax-deduction details

Farmers, like other business owners, may deduct “ordinary and necessary expenses paid … in carrying on any trade or business.” IRC § 162. In agriculture, these ordinary and necessary expenses include car and truck expenses, fertilizer, seed, rent, insurance, fuel, and other costs of operating a farm. Schedule F itemizes many of these expenses in Part II. Those properly deductible expenses not separately listed on the Form are reported on line 32. Following is a summary of several key expense deductions for farmers.
Car, Truck Expenses
Farmers, like other business owners, have the option to either (1) deduct the actual cost of operating a truck or car in their business or (2) deduct the standard mileage rate for each mile of business use.
Actual Cost
Those taxpayers who choose the actual cost method may deduct those expenses related to the business use of the vehicle. These include gasoline, oil, repairs, license tags, insurance, and depreciation (subject to certain limits). Farmers choosing this method must keep good records of these expenses. (See Depreciation section below for rules for depreciating various vehicles used in the farm business).
Standard Mileage Rate
The standard mileage rate for 2021 is 56 cents per mile – 2019 was 58 cents per mile, 220 was 57.5 cents and 2022 will be 58.5 cents per mile. Taxpayers that operate five or more cars or light trucks at the same time are not eligible to use the standard mileage rate. Nor can the standard mileage rate be used if the owner has taken an IRC § 179 or other depreciation deduction for the vehicle.
When vehicles are used for both personal and business purposes, the taxpayer may take deductions only for the percentage of use attributable to the business. This requires detailed recordkeeping. Farmers, however, have a special rule under which they can claim 75% of the use of a car or light truck as business use without any allocation records. Treas. Reg. § 1.274-6T(b). The rule applies if the taxpayer used the vehicle during most of the normal business day directly in connection with the business of farming. A farmer chooses this method of substantiating business use the first year the vehicle is placed in service. Once that choice is made, it cannot be changed.
A farmer who uses his vehicle more than 75% for business purposes should keep records of business use vs. personal use. He may then deduct the actual percentage of expenses applicable to the business use.
Conservation
Active farmers may be able to presently deduct the cost of conservation practices implemented as part of an NRCS-approved (or comparable state-approved) plan. Farmers can elect the IRC § 175 soil and water conservation deduction (which is taken in the year the improvements are made) for conservation expenditures in an amount up to 25 percent of the farmer’s gross income from farming. The deduction can only be taken for improvements made on “land used for farming.” Excess amounts may be carried forward to future tax years. Once the farmer makes this expense election, it is the only method available to claim soil and conservation expenses. If the farmer stops farming or dies before the full cost has been deducted, any unused deduction is lost. It cannot then be capitalized to reduce any gain upon the sale of the farm. Landowners who are not eligible for the deduction must capitalize the expenses (add them to the basis of the property).
The IRC § 175 deduction is only available to taxpayers “engaged in the business of farming.” IRC § 175(a). A taxpayer is engaged in the business of farming if he “cultivates, operates, or manages a farm for gain or profit, either as owner or tenant.” Treas. Reg. § § 1.175–3. A taxpayer who receives a rental (either in cash or in kind) which is based upon farm production is engaged in the business of farming for purposes of the conservation deduction. However, a taxpayer who receives a fixed rental (without reference to production) is engaged in the business of farming only if he participates to a material extent in the operation or management of the farm. A taxpayer engaged in forestry or the growing of timber is not engaged in the business of farming; nor is a person cultivating or operating a farm for recreation or pleasure rather than a profit.
Eligible Expenses
IRC § 175 allows eligible taxpayers to deduct certain expenses for:
- Soil or water conservation,
- Prevention of erosion of land used in farming, or
- Endangered species recovery
Specifically, these expenses can include:
- The treatment or movement of earth, including leveling, conditioning, grading, terracing, contour furrowing, and the restoration of soil fertility.
- The construction, control, and protection of diversion channels, drainage ditches, irrigation ditches, earthen dams, and watercourses, outlets, and ponds
- The eradication of brush
- The planting of windbreaks
See IRS Publication 225, Conservation Expenses
Example
Karl farmed his ground for 20 years before cash renting it to his neighbor. Karl no longer participates in the farming activities on his land. In 2020, Karl spent $20,000 on an NRCS-approved terracing and grading project. He wants to deduct these expenses on his 2020 return.
Response: Because Karl is a cash rent landlord who does not materially participate in the farming activities, he may not take advantage of the IRC §175 deduction. Instead, he must add the $20,000 cost to the basis of his property.
Note that the IRC § 175 deduction is also not available for the purchase of depreciable assets (those that have a useful life). Furthermore, the cost of seed and other “ordinary and necessary” business expenses would be deductible in the year expended as ordinary business expenses, apart from IRC § 175. Cost sharing or incentive payments received to implement these conservation programs would then be taxed as ordinary income.
If a landowner who has taken a soil or water conservation deduction sells his property after holding it for five years or less, he or she will have to pay ordinary income taxes on the gain from the sale, up to the amount of the past deduction. If the property was held for less than 10 years, but more than five, that ordinary income rate is assessed against only a percentage of the prior deduction amount.
Depreciation and Cost Recovery
Depreciation
Farmers are allowed to depreciate assets over a period of years, based upon a recovery period for each type of asset. The Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System (MACRS) is used to recover the basis of most business and investment property placed in service after 1986. MACRS consists of the General Depreciation System (GDS) and the Alternative Depreciation System (ADS). Farming taxpayers use GDS unless they are required to use ADS, most typically because they’ve opted out of the uniform capitalization rules. Beginning in 2018, farming and ranching property, if within the 3-, 5-, 7-, and 10-year recovery periods, is generally depreciated using the 200 percent declining balance method with half-year convention. Farmers may elect, however, to depreciate this property using the 150 percent declining balance method. Property in the 15- and 20-year recovery periods continue to use 150 percent declining balance method with half-year convention.
The chart, reprinted from the 2019 IRS Publication 225, details recovery periods for standard farming assets.
