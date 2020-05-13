If U.S. Department of Agriculture Choice were a basic Volkswagen, U.S. cattle producers should be producing the Audis and Porsches made by the same company.
That’s according to Robbi Pritchard, who spoke at the Midwest American Society of Animal Scientists’ Harlan Ritchie Symposium in Omaha, Nebraska. He was one of five who presented on evolving cattle production to align with consumer demands.
Superior products require superior attention to detail, including shifting demand signals.
“Those consumer preferences seem to be focused on the increased demand we've seen for the higher quality products,” Pritchard said. “And the wellbeing of the animals, which gets around to animal husbandry, our environmental impact and how well we manage though the entire supply chain.”
Consumers have proven they’re willing to pay the “Porsche price,” but if the eating experience doesn’t match, then that brand of beef will be scratched off the buy-again list, he said.
Generic cattle have limited potential in the current branded and specialized marketplace, where the average load is 75 percent Choice or greater. That’s also the threshold for reward premiums.
Take borrowed approach
Learning from others can save a lot of time, worry and money. Take notes from hog farmers on replacement females, Pritchard said.
“In the 1980s swine producers started to receive letters from packers that their hogs no longer met market specs, and they would not buy their hogs anymore,” he said.
The problem was lack of uniformity and quality in the sow herd. The quickest and most efficient way to make a turnaround was to buy commercial F1 females with a proven record of consistency.
“We can do that in the cattle industry if we’re willing to take that step,” he said.
Leading beef producers are there now, but many more would benefit by following their lead. Maternal function and carcass quality can be delivered in one package with focused selection, but it doesn’t work if half of the steer calves have maternal sires and half have terminal sires.
Humans have a competitive nature that drives toward “best,” whether that’s luxury cars or premium beef production.
“If we’re building a Porsche, do we buy the cheapest brakes to put in it?” Pritchard said.
Unintended consequences proliferate when losing sight of the end goal. Cattlemen have built highly efficient cows. Commercial producers should focus on improving the bottom end of the herd for the fastest results.
There are different ways to evaluate efficiency. Some compare weaning weights as a percent of cow weights. Others optimize carrying capacity, which keeps downward pressure on frame size.
“Both of these select for smaller cows,” Pritchard said. “But in the end, we’re still trying to see how many servings of beef we can produce per cow per year.”
That’s why he said he prefers to compare cows on their progeny’s hot carcass weight, times age at harvest, divided by cow body weight. Efficiency also benefits the environment. Cattle once entered the feed yard at 15 to 18 months of age, but today most Northern Plains cattle are harvested by then.
“When feeder cattle go to the feed yard sooner and are harvested sooner, there’s less carbon footprint,” he said.
Some consumers want grass-fed cattle and decreased greenhouse-gas emissions simultaneously, Pritchard said. But the longer an animal walks the earth, the larger its carbon footprint.
“It just doesn’t fit,” he said. “We still have to work on finding sustainable solutions.”
Break old habits
As for the next challenge, Pritchard said, “How can you build an entire pen of uniform feeder calves?”
Start with how they should be marketed and plan backward from there. Nothing holds more value than a relationship with a cattle feeder to gauge genetic improvement needs in successive calf crops.
“Having that relationship is when you get rewarded for it,” he said.
Start with those first investments, leading to a breeding season that may include artificial insemination.
“If the artificial-insemination sires have superior genetics and your cleanup bulls don’t, then you no longer have a uniform superior calf crop,” Pritchard said.
All bulls once needed to meet at least average specs. The payback for that comes when the calves sell, whether at weaning, after backgrounding or through retained ownership.
If we can break some old habits, he said, a uniform calf crop decreases the need for sorting and mixing into shared pens at the feed yard. If we do less of that, we will use less antibiotics.
“When we co-mingle, it’s like daycare,” Pritchard said.
No amount of vaccinations and health precautions can prevent disease in every animal. Technology has provided assistance in monitoring animals and streamlining chores, but he said it’s increasingly used as a substitute for choices and husbandry skills. Those require persistent practice.
“Husbandry is kind of like marriage,” he said. “Everyone has their own opinion on what makes a successful marriage, so “it’s really hard to define the good ones.”
Animal welfare is the biggest concern from consumers, and husbandry is a key component. Technology and husbandry intermix during heat detection, Pritchard said. He noted a commonly listed advantage of timed artificial insemination is that it eliminates the need to identify which cows are in heat.
“But if we are challenged to find help that can recognize estrus, how capable are we of identifying early signs of illness in feeder cattle?” he said.
There’s more to raising a good steak than what meets the eye. It needs to have superior attention from first plans to the dinner table.