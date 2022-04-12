Learn to serve as wildland firefighter

For the past few decades the forests in northern Wisconsin were referred to as “asbestos” forests because wildfire in them was rare. Wildland firefighting was still necessary and public-land agencies maintained equipment and trained firefighters for fires that did occur; many spent time fighting large fires in the west.
But in the past few years wildfires have become more common in much of the United States, and the rest of the world. The demand for trained wildland firefighters now outstrips the supply of people who fight such fires. In many states the National Guard is now regularly called upon to fight wildfires.
And so our nation must train more wildland firefighters to fight the wildfires that now occur year-round. Although wildland firefighting is dangerous and arduous, firefighters are some of the first responders who protect the rest of us and our property.
Women and men who are interested in wildland firefighting take specific classes, and pass competency and physical tests. Classes and testing are offered through universities, technical colleges and land-management agencies. A refresher course and physical test are required for wildland firefighters each year.
Ben Garrett, Wildland-Urban Interface Specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in Spooner said, “A lot of young people work their way through natural-resources programs at universities like (University of Wisconsin) Stephens Point here in Wisconsin. That school has a fire-science curriculum. That’s a good avenue for someone who wants a career in wildland firefighting.
“Wis. DNR has a fire-rider program. We have full-time staff who are tied directly to firefighting equipment. We hire seasonal staff who we bring in to ride with full-time equipment operators to get training and the basic levels of wildland-firefighting skills. Folks can work up through the wildland-firefighting system that way. That training can enable them to qualify for some federal firefighting positions as well.
“We hold an academy in Wisconsin every winter where we do basic wildland-firefighter classes that are required to qualify for firefighting positions. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group also has online curriculum and training opportunities around the nation. People can search the (group’s) training website to find classes closest to their home.
“Looking at some the federal agencies is another option. Some have a casual hire process that starts in November to recruit firefighters for the next year. Openings are advertised on the USAJOBS website.”
Visit www.usajobs.gov for more information.
Some folks also join hometown volunteer fire departments and then take the training for fire-department members offered by the DNR to become qualified wildland fighters.
Visit www.nwcg.gov/how-to-become-a-wildland-firefighter and dnr.Wisconsin.gov/topic/forestfire/employment for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.