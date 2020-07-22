Editor’s note: The Savanna Institute apprenticeship program was launched in 2019 to provide aspiring agroforestry farmers with on-farm training and online learning. The institute recently was awarded a $40,000 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program. This is the first part of a two-part article.
Edgar Durand is serving a Savanna Institute apprenticeship at Lily Springs Farm near Osceola, Wisconsin. He’s been studying environmental biology and agroforestry at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
“I’m interested in finding solutions to climate change,” he said. “Increasing biodiversity through agroforestry can help make the environment more resilient to climate change.”
He plans to pursue a master’s degree in biodiversity and ecology, he said, but may take time first to do farm work.
“Eventually I’d like to have my own farm,” he said. “I’d also like it be an educational farm where people could learn about increasing biodiversity and sequestering carbon.”
Elle Sullivan manages Lily Springs Farm for owner Nina Utne. The farm has been in Utne’s family for several decades, most of that time in fallow pasture and timber. But Utne and her sons in 2015 began taking steps toward rotational grazing, strategic harvesting of timber and agroforestry. They also have made the farm a land-restoration educational center.
Sullivan began working in 2017 at Lily Springs as a farm assistant. She now serves as its agricultural-education coordinator. The farm has three main components, she said. The agricultural component is comprised of apple, plum, pear and apricot trees. It also features currants, raspberries and herbaceous perennials with medicinal qualities.
The second component is hemp. The crop is interplanted with cover crops – legumes and root crops such as turnips and radishes.
“Hemp is one of the few annuals we grow,” Sullivan said. “We’re now in our third year of production. There aren’t many hemp processors in our region so we’ve learned how to dry and process it. We blend it with good-quality coconut oil and make it into a ‘barely finished’ raw product. Medicine producers use it to make topical salves. But it also can be used in home cooking and baking.”
The third component is agroforestry. Lily Springs features 5 acres of hazelnuts, elderberries and aronia.
“Agroforestry requires observation and a close relationship with the land,” Sullivan said. “We work to understanding the ecological history of the plants on the farm. We’re in communion with the plants; we don’t treat them like widgets.”
Sullivan is working with Durand to help him understand land stewardship and an interdisciplinary approach to food production.
“We need to have first-generation farmers with different backgrounds to look at food a different way,” she said. “This type of farming is very different from conventional agriculture.”
Apprentice learns ‘superpower’
Dane Mainella served an agroforestry internship with Tom Wahl and Kathy Dice of Red Fern Farm near Wapello, Iowa. The farm has 1,000 trees that bear chestnuts, hart nuts and pawpaws. It also has 250 trees that haven’t yet reached maturity. About 12 acres of the farm’s land is in active management.
“I wanted to have hands-on experience working with perennial polycultures,” Mainella said. “I feel drawn to their potential – economically, aesthetically and spiritually. I had read about traditional cultures practicing forest farming. I wanted to explore further. It felt ‘right,’ like an environmentally beneficial thing we as a society should be doing.”
Mainella just began farming. He and his partner, Abby Gallagher, have planted several fruit, nut and berry trees and shrubs on her family farm near Dixon, Missouri.
“We’re building raised beds to grow annuals to sell and eat ourselves while our perennials mature,” he said. “Eventually we’d like to incorporate grazing animals into our groves of trees.”
Grafting is one of the most valuable lessons he learned in his apprenticeship, he said.
“It kind of feels like I have a superpower now that I know how to graft,” he said. “Tom taught me a very simple and safe method for grafting scionwood onto rootstocks. Kathy taught me how to identify many wild edibles, as well as the best ways to begin financial accounting for a new farming operation.”
Mainella encourages anyone interested in learning more about agroforestry to apply for Savanna Institute’s apprenticeship program.
“What you learn will be infinitely applicable to you,” he said. “I thought I was woefully underqualified for the apprenticeship but they accepted me.”
His mentor, Tom Wahl, became involved in agroforestry in 1986 while working as a county conservationist in Iowa. Wahl also worked as a park ranger, wildlife biologist and warden. He gradually increased production of fruit and nut trees as well as vegetables; by 2001 he was farming full time. But his advice to people interested in agroforestry is to have another source of income, particularly at the start.
“Don’t quit your day job,” he said. “You can’t just quit what you’re doing, because it may take 10 years before you can start to make a good living.”
Chestnuts are what pay the bills at Red Fern Farm, he said. They begin bearing when they’re three or four years old. But it took six to eight years before he had enough for a commercial harvest.
He also grows hart nuts, pawpaws, persimmons, Asian pears and honey berries. He learned how to group plants from a holistic resource-management program in New Mexico. The groupings or “guilds” are comprised of plants that grow together well. He planted pawpaws in the understory of his chestnut trees. He also planted shade-tolerant honey berries, gooseberries and currants between the rows of pawpaws.
The most important stage of chestnut production is to manage their establishment, which means good weed control and protecting trees from rabbits and deer. Once the trees are established there isn’t a great deal of intervention.
Since Red Fern Farm is a “u-pick” operation, customers provide the labor for harvesting the chestnuts, hart nuts and so on.
“With the u-pick operation we eliminate the costs associated with harvesting, sorting, sanitation, refrigeration,” he said. “We weigh the nuts and bag them for customers.”
He talks with apprentices about the most profitable ways to manage an agroforestry operation.
“My motivation for starting agroforestry was to reinvent agriculture,” he said. “I wanted to see if agriculture could be profitable without the use of fossil fuel and expensive inputs. I also wanted to farm without exposing soil to erosion and eliminating biodiversity.
“To reinvent agriculture other people need to see how it’s done. So the apprenticeship program is appropriate.”
Visit www.savannainstitute.org/apprenticeship for more information.